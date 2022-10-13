Zoom, Indian Army’s Fearless Assault Dog Who Fought Off Terrorists in J&K, Succumbs to Bullet Injuries

SRINAGAR, Oct 13: Army’s assault dog Zoom, who had received two gunshot wounds during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, succumbed while undergoing treatment on Thursday.

Zoom passed away around 12 pm at the Advance Field Veterinary Hospital, Army officials said. “He was responding well till around 11.45 am when he suddenly started gasping and collapsed,” they said.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Tangpawa area of Anantnag district on Sunday night after receiving inputs about the presence of militants. Zoom was sent on Monday morning inside the house where the militants were suspected to be holed up.





After locating and attacking the militants, he received two bullet wounds, critically injuring him. Despite being wounded, the Army said, the canine kept attacking the militants, helping in efforts to neutralise them.