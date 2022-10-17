Van Heusen presents “Move Labs Collection” with International Parkour Artist Chase Armitage

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, 17 Oct: Van Heusen, India’s leading power dressing brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL), presents “Move Labs Collection”, a uniquely

engineered clothing line for the contemporary man, with international Parkour Artist, Chase Armitage. Van Heusen’s Move Labs Collection offers a wide range of

shirts, trousers, suits and blazers for the modern-day men who value functionality along with fashion. Targeted at young professionals, the Move Labs Collection is

superbly stylish, incredibly comfortable and engineered to provide freedom of movement. The collection’s ultra-stretchable fabric is lightweight, wrinkle-free and

allows ease of movement, which resonates with today’s consumer’s fast-paced lifestyle. The brand campaign aims to highlight the collection’s ergonomically

engineered design with international Parkour Artist, Chase Armitage. The campaign is live across its social media pages, including Facebook, Instagram, and

YouTube. It will also be featured across television advertisements, OTT platforms like Hotstar, Voot, and SonyLiv, and across 652 PVR screens. Mr. Abhay

Bahugune, COO, Van Heusen, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, said, “We are delighted that the “Move Labs Campaign” has been the most successful

campaign till date. With fast paced lifestyle, the demand for comfortable clothing is growing. Consumers are looking for solution-driven features and the

collection is one stop solution for their needs.” He added, “Our consumers have loved the collection and we have been encouraged with the positive sentiment.

Van Heusen stands for fashion and functionality and this unique campaign resonates the vision.” Ms. Mithila Saraf, Business Head, Famous Innovations, said,

“This campaign builds on the promise of freedom of movement established in our first Move Labs parkour film, shot in London. The campaign, in addition to

being dynamic and high on adrenaline, portrays the brand in a new way by having a protagonist who uses his parkour skills for the greater good. Every stunt

was shot live without the use of CGI, providing an exciting filmmaking experience. Our goal with these campaigns is to establish a new narrative in the stoic

and serious category of men’s formals, making the category aspirational for the young.” The products are available across Van Heusen’s 400 exclusive stores

in 170+ towns and on the Van Heusen website (https://www.vanheusenindia.com) and Van Heusen App, and on Flipkart, Amazon and Myntra.