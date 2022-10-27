Vacate Fairview Bunglow by Nov 15: Adm to Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, Oct 26: The Jammu & Kashmir Government
has again asked PDP president and former Chief
Minister Mehbooba Mufti to vacate her Fairview
residence by or before November 15, saying the reply
furnished by her in response to the eviction notice
served to her on October 15 doesn’t justify retaining of
the accommodation.
The Jammu & Kashmir’s Estates Department has asked
Mehbooba Mufti and other occupants of the Fairview
residence to vacate the accommodation by or before
November 15.
“Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred
under sub-section (1) of section 5 of The Jammu and
Kashmir Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized
Occupants) Act, 1988, I, hereby, order that Ms.
Mehbooba Mufti, ex-chief minister and all persons who
may be in occupation of scheduled premises or any part
thereof to vacate the scheduled premises on or before
15.11.2022,” reads the order.
“In the event of refusal or failure to comply with this
order within the period specified, provisions of sub-
section (2) of section 5 of The Jammu and Kashmir
Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants)
Act, 1988 shall be invoked against you and every such
person occupying the scheduled premises,” it further
states.
In the order, the Estates Department has said that the
grounds raised by her in reply to the eviction notice don’t
justify her retaining the scheduled accommodation,
particularly against the backdrop of the fact that the
Government has communicated in writing its willingness
to provide her an alternate accommodation, on security
or any other ground (s).
According to the order, the Government didn’t give any
extension to Mehbooba Mufti to retain the
accommodation beyond December 31, 2018.
The order states that the legal provision under which ex-
CMs were entitled to various facilities including "rent-
free residential accommodation" was repealed by the
Government of India in 2020.
“Section 3(C) of The Jammu and Kashmir State
Legislature Members' Pension Act, 1984 where under
Ex-Chief Ministers were entitled to various facilities
including "Rent free Residential Accommodation" stands
omitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of
India, (Department of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh
Affairs) in "Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization
(Adaptation of State Laws) Order, 2020" issued vide
Notification S.O. No. 1229(E) dated 31, March 2020,
which means you are no longer entitled to retain the
government accommodation in the capacity of ex-chief
minister,” reads the order.