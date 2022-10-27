Vacate Fairview Bunglow by Nov 15: Adm to Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, Oct 26: The Jammu & Kashmir Government

has again asked PDP president and former Chief

Minister Mehbooba Mufti to vacate her Fairview

residence by or before November 15, saying the reply

furnished by her in response to the eviction notice

served to her on October 15 doesn’t justify retaining of

the accommodation.

The Jammu & Kashmir’s Estates Department has asked

Mehbooba Mufti and other occupants of the Fairview

residence to vacate the accommodation by or before

November 15.

“Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred

under sub-section (1) of section 5 of The Jammu and

Kashmir Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized

Occupants) Act, 1988, I, hereby, order that Ms.

Mehbooba Mufti, ex-chief minister and all persons who

may be in occupation of scheduled premises or any part

thereof to vacate the scheduled premises on or before

15.11.2022,” reads the order.

“In the event of refusal or failure to comply with this

order within the period specified, provisions of sub-

section (2) of section 5 of The Jammu and Kashmir

Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants)

Act, 1988 shall be invoked against you and every such

person occupying the scheduled premises,” it further

states.

In the order, the Estates Department has said that the

grounds raised by her in reply to the eviction notice don’t

justify her retaining the scheduled accommodation,

particularly against the backdrop of the fact that the

Government has communicated in writing its willingness

to provide her an alternate accommodation, on security

or any other ground (s).

According to the order, the Government didn’t give any

extension to Mehbooba Mufti to retain the

accommodation beyond December 31, 2018.

The order states that the legal provision under which ex-

CMs were entitled to various facilities including "rent-

free residential accommodation" was repealed by the

Government of India in 2020.

“Section 3(C) of The Jammu and Kashmir State

Legislature Members' Pension Act, 1984 where under

Ex-Chief Ministers were entitled to various facilities

including "Rent free Residential Accommodation" stands

omitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of

India, (Department of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh

Affairs) in "Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization

(Adaptation of State Laws) Order, 2020" issued vide

Notification S.O. No. 1229(E) dated 31, March 2020,

which means you are no longer entitled to retain the

government accommodation in the capacity of ex-chief

minister,” reads the order.