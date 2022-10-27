Tug of War teams leave for Haryana

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Oct 27: Selected by the J&K Tug-Of-War Association, under the presidentship of Hardeep Singh Anand, J&K teams (men and women) today left for participation in

the 35 Senior National Tug-of- War Championships going to be held from October 28 to October 31 at Kurukshetra in Haryana.

Earlier, during the day, teams were screened by the J&K Sports Council (JKSC) through its officials, Ashok Singh Jamwal (Divisional Sports officer), Satish Gupta

(Manager) and Anil Sharma.

Jasvinder Singh, Kiran Kumari and Gitanjali accompanying the teams as coach and manager. Before the teams left for the venue in Haryana, Association president, Hardeep

Singh Anand distributed playing kits, sponsored by Trans Asia Hotels Pvt. Ltd., to the players and officials.

MEN: 640 kg: Harpreet Singh, Khan Sameer Gull, Rasiq Yousaf, Akram, Kifayat Gani, Pargat Singh, Murtaza Hameed Dar, Faizal Fayaz Bhat and Ubaid Bin Yaqoob.

MEN: 600 KG: Vansh Mahajan, Rohit Mehra, Sourab Gumble, Shariq Mushtaq, Nadeem Ahamad Mir, Harkirt Jij, Jorrwher Singh, Mohiem Ahamad Khan, Aadil Ahamad

Rather and Tajamul Hussain Dar.

Mixed 580 kg: Vasvi gupta, Arti Billoria, Naina Sharma, Amrita Saini, Prerna Kotwal, Sudam Hussain, Khushwant Singh, Aslam, Divum Sharma, and Kartik Sharma, Gorav

Kumar Dubey and Ankit Kumar.