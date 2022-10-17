Tarun Chugh welcomes new entrants into party fold

JAMMU, Oct 16: BJP National general secretary and Prabhari J&K Tarun Chugh, BJP president Ravinder Raina, general secretary (Org.) Ashok Koul, former DyCM, Kavinder Gupta, Dr Devinder Manyal, Balwant Singh Mankotia, and other BJP leaders welcomed the new entrants into the party fold, here today.

Rajeshwar Singh, Ex District president NPP Samba, Sudesh Sharma Ex District President NPP, Rafiq Chandel, Dr Parduman Singh chairman Dogri Research Forum, Darshan Kotwal president Transport Union Udhampur, Anil Rakwal president Maharaja Gulab Singh Brigade, Rashpal Singh chairman Transport Union Udhampur along with all members, several Sarpanches, Panches, prominent leaders along with hundreds of supporters joined BJP.

Tarun Chugh while welcoming the new entrants said that it was the people-oriented policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Government that have won the hearts of all the people cutting across the regions and religions. He said that PM Modi has led the Nation during the time of the COVID crisis and made every Indian proud by taking a leadership role in the whole world.He said that today every political and social arena is touched by the philanthropic works of PM Modi.

Ravinder Raina said that BJP has led J&K to a development path with a new vision led by the dreams of local people. “BJP has successfully undone a number of wrongdoings done in J&K by the Governments led by NC, PDP, and Congress,” he said and added that these parties mistreated lakhs of people belonging to various communities for decades and now BJP has delivered justice to them.Kavinder Gupta said that the development policies of PM Modi have today led J&K on the path of peace and progress. He talked of a fresh environment in the whole of Jammu & Kashmir best-suited development.

Dr. Devinder Manyal conducted the proceedings of the programme.