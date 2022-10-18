SS Beauty launches Diwali Campaign “Diva This Diwali’’

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: India’s leading beauty destination, SS Beauty by Shoppers Stop, has launched its social media campaign Diva This Diwali as the country

prepares to fully immerse itself in the festivities. The campaign encourages you glam up to traditional Indian appearances and show off your inner diva

this Diwali. Actor Gauahar Khan is the face of the campaign, while reels-popular musical artist & Youtuber Mayur Jumani composed the catchy music.

The Diwali brand campaign aims to strengthen the audience’s emotional connection and SS Beauty’s positioning. The ‘Diva This Diwali’ campaign has a

unique flavour thanks to engaging content that encourages discussion. Mayur Jumani’s music captures the spirit of Indian beauty and has festive

undertones that are sure to get you moving. Celebrating this campaign Biju Kassim – Customer Care Associate & President Beauty said, “The campaign

aims to connect with audiences and celebrate the festival of Diwali with fervor after 2 years of pandemic. The emphasis is on interacting with our

audience in ways that go beyond the transactional offer and encouraging them to celebrate the festival like a “Diva

This Diwali” in the true SS Beauty spirit. Gauahar Khan is an ideal fit for this campaign, as she can instantly connect with the audience and can

motivate them to be the Diva This Diwali.” Commenting on the same Gauahar Khan said, commenting on the same Gauahar Khan said, “This Diwali, SS

Beauty presents some of the coolest beauty products to help customers channel their inner diva. It was exciting bringing the campaign’s soul to life through a

catchy song and festive makeover. You can join in the fun by heading to SS Beauty by Shoppers Stop and grabbing makeup that best suits you.