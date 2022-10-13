Samples of two suspected monkeypox cases from Uri test negative: BMO Boniyar

SRINAGAR, Oct 12: The samples of two suspected Monkeypox cases from Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district have turned negative, officials said here on Wednesday.

Block medical officer Boniyar Dr Parvaiz Masoodi said that samples of two persons that were sent to SKIMS Microbiology lab for screening have returned negative for monkeypox.

Earlier, eight suspected monkeypox cases were said to have been reported in Uri, however, CMO Baramulla denied the same and said that there was no need to panic.