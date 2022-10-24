Sainik School Alumni Felicitates JMC Mayor

NORTHLINES CORRESPONDENT

JAMMU TAWI, OCT 23

A function was organized today in honor of Rajinder Sharma on being elected as Mayor of

JMC Jammu by Nexas, an association of Sainik School Nagrota alumni.

Mayor Rajinder Sharma, who attended the event along with all his corporators, was

accorded a warm and warm welcome by his batchmates and colleagues.

During this time in Sainik School Nagrota, many people who studied with or were senior to

Rajinder Sharma shared many anecdotes and memories of school time.

On this occasion, Mayor Rajinder Sharma while thanking Nexas said that most of the fellows

who came out of Sainik School today are sitting in many big positions and are doing better

work for the country for the society. Mayor Rajinder Sharma said that only by seeing all of

you, we get inspiration to do better work. Rajinder Sharma said that today JMC Jammu is

working on many projects for the betterment and development of the people, all the

corporators are doing good work. He said that working in double shift, we are working

towards developing Jammu and Kashmir and especially Jammu as Honest Jammu, Brilliant

Jammu and for this we have full confidence that you will join us in the development journey

to make this work even better. Everyone's cooperation will also be received.