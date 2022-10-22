PoJK DPs protest, demand release of pending relief

JAMMU, Oct 21: The displaced persons from Pak occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) today held strong protest demonstration and demanded release of pending relief package in favour of displaced families.

A large number of DPs led by Capt (Retd) Yudhvir Singh Chib, under the banner of PoJK DPs Front 1947, 1965, 1971 and Non Camp-71 assembled near Press Club Jammu today and held protest demonstration. They were shouting slogans in favour of their demands and also against the J&K Relief authorities. They pointed out that after long struggle, Prime Minister Modi released Rs 2000 crore relief package in favour of PoJK refugees/DPs but the authorities in J&K have failed to disburse the same to all the deserving families. While about 25 % families are struggling for it while many have been left out on different pretexts.While addressing large gathering Capt Chib said that till today, the Relief authorities have distributed relief to the tune of Rs 5.50 lakh/ family to hardly 75 % of the families. Many families are moving from pillar to the post for justice. The Government has stopped this process which is needed to be resumed.The DPs leader further pointed out that JPC had recommended Rs 30 lakh relief per family and the Government must release remaining Rs 24.5 lakhs relief per family. This Rs 5.5 lakh was just first installment of the amount declared by the Joint Parliamentary Committee.

Singh also demanded issuance of identity cards for the DPs, relief to DP families residing in Himachal, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and elsewhere, reservation to the wards of DPs in education field and Govt jobs, 12 Assembly seats be reserved for PoJK DPs, implementation of JPC report on relief package, ownership rights be given to the Camp DPs of 1965 and 71 etc. Capt Chib sought the intervention of Lt Governor into the matter.

Senior DP leaders JP Sharma, Kulbir Singh Chib, Kuldip Singh, Sakandya Devi (Women wing president), Kehar Singh, Kamal Kumar and others also joined the protest.