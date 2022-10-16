PM chairs CSIR Society meeting, calls for future vision

NEW DELHI, October 15 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is President of the

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) , today chaired the meeting of

CSIR Society.

Union Minister of State, Science & Technology and Union Minister of Commerce

and Industry, Piyush Goyal were present in the meeting along with other CSIR

Society members who include eminent scientists, industrialists and Secretaries of

scientific and other ministries in the government.

The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of CSIR in the past 80 years and called

for developing a future vision for 2042 when CSIR turns 100 years old. He

emphasised that for technology to reach the common man, an integrated

approach of Scientific, commercial and social components must be pursued.

Modi called upon the scientific community to come up with technological

solutions to increase protein content in cereals and new varieties of millets to

improve the yield and also the nutritional content. He called upon the industry

and academic and research organisations to work seamlessly with greater

integration and focus on addressing India’s energy needs and also fostering a

circular economy and developing economically viable solutions towards

sustainable development.

PM called for India to develop technologies not only for India but for the world

and pursue novel approaches for addressing energy needs focussing on Green

energy and make Indian traditional medicine globally acceptable by setting high

benchmarks and standards. He highlighted the to use scientific approach and

technology such as AI in various fields ranging from traditional knowledge to

mapping students to their interest, skill sets and competencies which will make

them better suited to meet the demands of future India and the world as we

move towards Vision 2047 with the aim of India being a global leader.

DG-CSIR, Dr N Kalaiselvi made a presentation on the recent achievements and

contribution of CSIR and highlighted the recent efforts on India’s first Hydrogen

fuel cell bus, ushering in purple revolution in J&K and opening of TKDL library to

spur innovation based on India’s rich traditional knowledge.