Pak authorities claim to have saved lives of six Indian fishermen from drowning

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7: Pakistani authorities on Friday claimed to have saved the lives of six Indian fishermen from drowning close to the international maritime boundary line between the two neighbouring countries.

The incident occurred on Thursday when a ship of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) was patrolling in the Eastern maritime region and found six Indian fishermen in the water.

“A rescue operation was launched immediately and all crew members of the Indian fishing boat were safely recovered,” a statement from the PMSA said. Later, it was reported that their boat sank as a result of an accident and they drifted towards Pakistani waters.

The PMSA Ship provided rescued fishermen medical aid and food, thus helping to stabilise their physical condition.

Later, the rescued fishermen were handed over to an Indian Coast Guard ship operating in the area, the statement said.



A similar incident happened on August 9, when the Pakistan Navy claimed that they had rescued nine fishermen while they were drowning in the Arabian sea.