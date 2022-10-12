Over 35 lakh students engaged in various sports activities this year: Govt

Youth Services Sports doing excellent job; after engaging School students, College students

being roped in from all-over Kashmir; hails launch of Inter-College Sports festival; Sports has

helped keep youth away from drugs: Sarmad Hafeez

Raja Syed Rather

Ganderbal, Oct 12: Jammu and Kashmir government Wednesday said that over 35 lakh students from various schools and colleges will be

engaged with sports activities this year as large-scale engagement of students has helped keep youth away from drugs.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of inauguration of Inter-College Sports festival-2022 at Ganderbal here, Commissioner Secretary Youth

Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez said that the Youth Services and Sports department has been doing tremendous job by engaging students at

inter-school level where boys and girls from all schools are being engaged in various sports activities.

“Today, I am glad to see the launch of Inter-College-Sports festival at Ganderbal where students at college level will take part in various sports

activities from all over Kashmir,” Hafeez said as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO). He said that this year the government’s target of

engaging 35 lakh is all set to bear fruit. “I am sure that given the large-scale response of youth, over 35 lakh students will get engaged in sports

activities this year,” he said.

Hafeez said that it has been observed that huge participation of school and college students in sports activities has helped to a large extent to

keep the youth away from drugs.

The Secretary Sports said that the government has upgraded the sports infrastructure across J&K at Panchayat level. “We have set up indoor

stadiums, state of the art turfs, play grounds, play fields and besides upgrading the existing infrastructure,” he said.