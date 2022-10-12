NL Corresspondent

Ganderbal, Oct 12: Secretary Youth Services and Sports (YSS), Sarmad Hafiz Wednesday maintained that the Government is committed to

create a world-class infrastructure for the sports lovers of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Secretary made these comments while declaring the 1st ever Inter College sports festival open at Government College of Physical

Education (GCPE), Gadoora here.

The sports festival is being held to provide a platform to the students to showcase their versatility and around 3000 participants from 27

colleges from across the Kashmir Province, and various schools of District Ganderbal are taking part in this festival.

Addressing the large gathering of sportspersons and students, Sarmad Hafeez said that the events of this magnitude will open the doors for the

talented youth of Kashmir to showcase their ability and skills. He stated that such events certainly provide ample opportunities of showcasing and

exhibiting their hidden sports talent to the Youth in general and students in particular.

In his welcome address, Director Youth Services and Sports J&K, Subash C Chhibber said that a week-long festival is being organised under

the theme “Creating a Healthy Community Through Sports”.

He further added that the festival affirms a splendid blend of 08 events covering Football (Men), Volleyball (Men & Women), Basketball (Men &

Women), Kho-Kho (Men & Women) and Table-Tennis (Women).

During the inaugural ceremony of the festival, a pledge against drug abuse was also taken and cultural programmes were presented by the

students of different colleges.