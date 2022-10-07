Mega Crackdown On Narco-terrorism In J&K’s Poonch, Five Held With Narcotics And Weapons

JAMMU, Oct 7: In a major crackdown on narco-terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, five accused have been arrested in the Poonch district along with narcotics and weapons.

According to the sources, five kg of narcotics, one pistol and two magazines were recovered from the accused. The Jammu and Kashmir police nabbed the accused after they were attempting to push the drugs and the weapons into the Indian territory from across the border.





Reportedly, the smuggling was going on for a longer period of time and an investigation in this regard is underway. As per the sources, more arrests are likely to happen in the case.