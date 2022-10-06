Medulance launches 5G-enabled ambulance in partnership with Reliance Jio

NL Correspondent

Jammu Tawi: Emergency Medical Response Service Provider Medulance Healthcare has launched a 5G- Smart connected

ambulance in association with Reliance Jio, the country’s biggest telecom operator. The vehicle is equipped with cameras and

smart devices that allow real-time, two-way audio and video communication, high-definition footage transmission, ambulance location

tracking, and real-time streaming of patient health data to a distant doctor over the high-speed 5G network. Commenting on the

launch, Ravjot Arora, Co-Founder, Medulance Healthcare, said: “In this ever-changing technological landscape, the healthcare

industry needs to stay adaptable to fully leverage the wave of 5G. By integrating 5G with other leading technologies, we can radically

transform traditional patient care. Real-time data relay and monitoring can be lifesaving in medical emergency cases. The 5G

promises to provide essential levels of connectivity to enable a new health ecosystem, which not only meets the needs of the

provider and the patient, but also makes the healthcare network more accurate, efficient, convenient, cost-effective and

sustainable. This partnership with Jio is a step towards achieving the same.” Added, Pranav Bajaj, Co-Founder, Medulance

Healthcare: “Medulance has always been focused on integrating technology with emergency response services to relay patient

data without any delay. Greater speed, ultra-low latency, and higher bandwidth of the 5G network makes real-time clinical

assessment possible. With the launch of 5G service with Jio, we will be able to implement this capability across the country.

Our vision is to transform the entire Medulance fleet of more than 7,500 ambulances nationwide into smart ambulances by

leveraging Jio’s 5G network.”