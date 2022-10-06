Medulance launches 5G-enabled ambulance in partnership with Reliance Jio

NL Correspondent
Jammu Tawi: Emergency Medical Response Service Provider Medulance Healthcare has launched a 5G- Smart connected
ambulance in association with Reliance Jio, the country’s biggest telecom operator. The vehicle is equipped with cameras and
smart devices that allow real-time, two-way audio and video communication, high-definition footage transmission, ambulance location
tracking, and real-time streaming of patient health data to a distant doctor over the high-speed 5G network. Commenting on the
launch, Ravjot Arora, Co-Founder, Medulance Healthcare, said: “In this ever-changing technological landscape, the healthcare
industry needs to stay adaptable to fully leverage the wave of 5G. By integrating 5G with other leading technologies, we can radically
transform traditional patient care. Real-time data relay and monitoring can be lifesaving in medical emergency cases. The 5G
promises to provide essential levels of connectivity to enable a new health ecosystem, which not only meets the needs of the
provider and the patient, but also makes the healthcare network more accurate, efficient, convenient, cost-effective and
sustainable. This partnership with Jio is a step towards achieving the same.” Added, Pranav Bajaj, Co-Founder, Medulance
Healthcare: “Medulance has always been focused on integrating technology with emergency response services to relay patient
data without any delay. Greater speed, ultra-low latency, and higher bandwidth of the 5G network makes real-time clinical
assessment possible. With the launch of 5G service with Jio, we will be able to implement this capability across the country.
Our vision is to transform the entire Medulance fleet of more than 7,500 ambulances nationwide into smart ambulances by
leveraging Jio’s 5G network.”
