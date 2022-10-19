Martyr Ct. Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh T he Hon’ble Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah during his recent visit to Jammu & Kashmir addressed a public rally at Baramulla and thereafter changed his route and went all the way to the border town of Uri to meet the family of Martyr Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh. The Hon’ble Home Minister also laid a wreath on the grave of the said Martyr. The Hon’ble Home Minister saluted Mudasir’s family for being a great source of inspiration for the J&K Police force in particular and the youth of Kashmir in general. He praised their patriotic spirit and courage for openly denouncing terrorism and for celebrating the martyrdom of their son as a national sacrifice. Martyr Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh son of a retired JKP Sub Inspector Shri Maqsood Ahmad Sheikh hailing from Uri area of District Baramulla was born in 1990. He was appointed as SPO in Jammu and Kashmir Police in the year 2016 and later was absorbed as a police constable for his extraordinary services. On May 25, 2022 acting on a generic information regarding movement of terrorists in Baramulla, multiple nakas were established at many places including near Shrakwara-Najibhat Crossing in Kreeri area. The braveheart was part of the team of valiant undercover operatives of Jammu and Kashmir Police and 52 RR of the Indian Army which intercepted the terrorists heading for targeting Amarnath Yatra. The naka party was noticed by a group of terrorists travelling in a silver colour Santro car, who started firing indiscriminately upon the naka party leading to a chance encounter. The terrorists fire was effectively retaliated and in the fierce gunfight, 03 foreign terrorists belonging to proscribed terror outfit JeM were gunned down. Incriminating materials including huge cache of arms and ammunition and IEDs was recovered from the site of encounter. In the encounter the braveheart Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh received critical gunshot injuries. He was immediately shifted to nearby hospital where he attained martyrdom. It is pertinent to mention that the said group of terrorists was active since long time in lower reaches of Baba Reshi forest areas and were being tracked. Martyr Mudasir is survived by his father Shri Maqsood Sheikh, mother Smt Shameema Begum, two sisters, and three brothers. He was the eldest of all the siblings. The departmental and locals friends of Mudasir described him as a brave and fearless person. They said that he was always available for his relatives and friends in any adversity. For his helping nature, Mudasir was known as ‘Bindas Bhai’ among the locals, relatives, and friends. Hon’ble Lt. Governor Shri Manoj Sinha visited the family soon after his death, besides senior officers of the Police and the administration. Hardly a week before his killing during a gunfight, Director General of Police J&K Shri Dilbag Singh had felicitated him for the good work and his team for busting the terror module involved in a grenade attack on a wine shop in Baramulla Jammu & Kashmir Police shall always remember the valiant warrior who fought to protect our motherland and sacrificed his life in action.

BY HARIHAR SWARUP

On October 16, 2019, when the Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi read out the unanimous verdict on Ayodhya case, something that aroused as
much curiosity as the judgment by five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court was its authorship. In a departure from convention,
the judgment did not carry author’s name. But as the experts found, some vital clues emerged: the language and structure of the 929-
page document, broken down into chapters, bore the mark of D V Chandrachud. Almost all its judgments, they pointed out, be it Aadhar,
right to privacy or Sabrimala, followed that pattern.
Justice Chandrachud’s judgments, whether dissenting or concurring aroused similar interest—from his historic dissent in the Aadhar
case when he said that a person’s multiple identities can’t be reduced to 12-digit number; or case when he was again the sole dissenting
voice as he said “dissent is a symbol of vibrant democracy”; the soaring rhetoric of the Bhima Koregoan case, he was again the sole
dissenting voice as he said “dissent is the symbol of a vibrant democracy” to the Hadiya case, when he held that a person’s right to
choose a religion and marry was an intrinsic part of her meaningful existence
If Aadhar, right to privacy and Bhima Koregaon cases saw him being hailed as a liberal and progressive voice in the apex court, his stand
in the Ayodhya case and Arnab Goswami case saw him being cheered by the right wing . Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud’s judgments
set him apart not to be slotted in an ideological bracket – and to keep his critics and backers guessing—that will make his two-year term one
of the most keenly watched stints by any top judge in the Supreme Court. D Y Chandrachud takes over as the 50th CJI on November 9 this
year.
An alumnus of Delhi’s University’s Stephen’s College and its Faculty of Law and later Harvard University, where he did his LLM in
1983, followed by a doctorate in juridical Sciences in 1986. Chandrachud practiced as an advocate in the Bombay High Court and
Supreme Court. He also served as additional Solicitor General of from 1998 to 2000, until he was appointed additional judge of the
Bombay High Court on March 29,2000. After serving Bombay High Court for over 13 years, he was elevated as Chief Justice of the
Allahabad High Court on October 31, 2013 and later appointed a judge of Supreme Court on May 13, 2016.
The Chandrachuds, who hailed from Pune — his grandfather Vishnu B Chandrachud served as Diwan of the princely state of
Sawantwadi (in present day Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra) later moved to then Bombay.
As a young boy growing in Bombay, Chandrachud was surrounded by music.-While his father, the late former CJI Y V Chandrachud,
was a trained musician, his mother sang for All India Radio. Chandrachud is known to be an avid fan of his mother Prabha’s music
teacher, the renowned Kishori Amonkar, who was regular visitor to their house. Family sources say an autograph of young Chandrschud
sought from Amonkar read: “Music musically leads to silence”—a message that is known to have left a lasting influence on him.
At the age of 12, Chandrachud moved to Delhi to join his father when the latter was appointed the 13th Chief Justice of India. The
move to the CJI bunglow meant the boy to know now had friends, among them K M Joseph, who lived a few feet away from the
Chandrachuds. The friend, with whom he played football and cricket, the son of the then Supreme Court judge K K Mathew, is now
justice Joseph, part of the SC’s top decision—making body, the collegium, along with Chandrachud. (IPA)

