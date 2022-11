NL Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 02: Kho-Kho Association of Jammu and Kashmir today postponed the selection trials to raise the team for upcoming Senior National Kho Kho Championship

to be held at Samanabad in Maharashtra. Now, the two-day trials shall be held from November four. Earlier, the trials were scheduled to be held from November three at

Green Play Fields, Gandhi Nagar, here from 3 pm, a handout issued here today informed.