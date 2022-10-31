J&K to cover 9 lakh students for free meals under PM’s Poshan Shakti Nirman in

Jammu Tawi, Oct 31: Jammu and Kashmir
Administration has proposed the central government to
cover over nine lakh students for free meals under the
Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman on an average
basis during 2022-23.
The Department of School Education and Literacy, PM –
POSHAN division said, “UT has proposed to cover
5,30,379 children in Primary classes, 2,86,341 children
in Upper Primary classes and 1,14,606 children in Bal
Vatika on an average basis during 2022-23.”
In the meeting PAB said that after detailed discussions,
“PAB approved to cover 5,30,379 children in Primary
classes, 2,86,U1 children in Upper Primary classes and
1,14,606 children in Bal Vatika on an average basis
during 2022-23.”
About the social audit, authorities from Jammu and
Kashmir informed the ministry that a social audit has
been conducted in 16 districts covering 20 schools from
each district. “A total of 320 schools were covered
during 2021-22. The detailed compilation reports of the
social audit are under process.”
Commenting on the social audit matter, the PAB had
appreciated the effort made by UT. The UT was
informed that under the provisions of Section 28 of
National Food Security Act, 2013 Social Audit of the
scheme is mandatory.
The PAB advised to take appropriate measures for
display of entitlements of children under PM POSHAN at
prominent places easily visible to the public in all
schools.
“UT was also advised to take appropriate measures for
awareness generation about the scheme,” reads the
minutes of meeting.
The union ministry also said that during the year, if it is
noticed by the UT administration that more funds are
needed to implement the scheme, due to increase in the
attendance of children, increase in school working days
or for any other reason, they may approach Government
of India at any time during the year with justification
seeking additional central Assistance and food grains.
“Similarly, if the central Government observes less
coverage than the approvals, the actual releases may
be restricted to actual coverage,” it reads.