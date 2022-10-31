J&K to cover 9 lakh students for free meals under PM’s Poshan Shakti Nirman in

Jammu Tawi, Oct 31: Jammu and Kashmir

Administration has proposed the central government to

cover over nine lakh students for free meals under the

Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman on an average

basis during 2022-23.

The Department of School Education and Literacy, PM –

POSHAN division said, “UT has proposed to cover

5,30,379 children in Primary classes, 2,86,341 children

in Upper Primary classes and 1,14,606 children in Bal

Vatika on an average basis during 2022-23.”

In the meeting PAB said that after detailed discussions,

“PAB approved to cover 5,30,379 children in Primary

classes, 2,86,U1 children in Upper Primary classes and

1,14,606 children in Bal Vatika on an average basis

during 2022-23.”

About the social audit, authorities from Jammu and

Kashmir informed the ministry that a social audit has

been conducted in 16 districts covering 20 schools from

each district. “A total of 320 schools were covered

during 2021-22. The detailed compilation reports of the

social audit are under process.”

Commenting on the social audit matter, the PAB had

appreciated the effort made by UT. The UT was

informed that under the provisions of Section 28 of

National Food Security Act, 2013 Social Audit of the

scheme is mandatory.

The PAB advised to take appropriate measures for

display of entitlements of children under PM POSHAN at

prominent places easily visible to the public in all

schools.

“UT was also advised to take appropriate measures for

awareness generation about the scheme,” reads the

minutes of meeting.

The union ministry also said that during the year, if it is

noticed by the UT administration that more funds are

needed to implement the scheme, due to increase in the

attendance of children, increase in school working days

or for any other reason, they may approach Government

of India at any time during the year with justification

seeking additional central Assistance and food grains.

“Similarly, if the central Government observes less

coverage than the approvals, the actual releases may

be restricted to actual coverage,” it reads.