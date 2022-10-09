J&K KVIB refunds Rs 180.41 lakh to KVIC

Srinagar, Oct 08: Dr Hina Shafi Bhat, Vice Chairperson,

J&K Khadi Village and Industries Board (KVIB) Saturday

submitted a cheque of Rs 180.41 lakh to be refunded to

Khadi Village and Industry Commission (KVIC) to

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at the Raj Bhavan.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor appreciated the

endeavours of the J&K KVIB in providing training,

technology and infrastructure support required for

growth of Handicraft and local manufacturing units in the

Union Territory. He also lauded the efforts of artisans,

new entrepreneurs for strengthening village industries to

ensure all-round development and self-sustainability of

Jammu Kashmir.

“KVIB has harmoniously blended modern technology &

business practices with tradition and making immense

contribution in wealth and job creation. Handicraft

clusters, manufacturing and service units at the village

level will significantly contribute to the growth and

earnings of artisans,” the Lt Governor said.

J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board is among the

leading Boards in the country which have cleared

pending liabilities with the KVIC. The amount will be

refunded to Khadi & Village Industries Commission,

Ministry of MSME, GoI, which borrows funds from the

consortium of banks and in turn releases it to the Boards

on bankable interest rates enabling them to carry

forward the schemes approved by the commission.

J&K Khadi & Village Industries Board had borrowed Rs

734.63 lakh from the Commission under Consortium

Bank Credit (CBC) in order to finance the Khadi

institutions and rural artisans in the UT. The board had

already refunded Rs 671.39 lakh and the latest refund of

Rs 180.41 lakh will liquidate the whole liability of J&K

KVIB on account of CBC funding, including the accrued

interest.

Pertinently, the J&K KVIB is observing a fortnightly long

programme under the theme ‘Gandhi Katha’ to promote

Gandhian philosophy and principles.