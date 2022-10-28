India’s northward journey to culminate in Gilgit-Baltistan: Rajnath

Srinagar, Oct 27: India’s northward journey of development will be complete after reaching Gilgit

and Baltistan, parts of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said

on Thursday while referring to the 1994 resolution passed in the Parliament on getting back the

territories “under illegal occupation” of the neighbouring country.

Singh, who was addressing the Shaurya Diwas function here to mark India’s first military victory after

independence, also said that Pakistan is “committing atrocities” against people in its occupied

Kashmir and will have to bear its consequences.

Asserting that discrimination against the people of Jammu and Kashmir ended under the leadership

and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Article 370 was abrogated, he said, “this brought

a new dawn of hopes in the region.”

“Kashmir and Ladakh today are on an accelerated path of development. This region is touching new

heights of development…We have only started our northward journey. Our journey will be complete

when we fully implement the unanimous resolution passed by the Parliament on 22 February 1994

and we reach our remaining areas like Gilgit and Baltistan,” Singh said.

Prime Minister Modi also, in a rare departure from precedence, in his independence day speech in

2016 brought up the situation in Pakistan-occupied territories, and said the people of Balochistan

and Gilgit thanked him for raising their issues.

Singh said Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookherjee had started a “Mahayajna” for full

integration of Jammu and Kashmir which was completed on 5 August 2019.

Referring to the atrocities committed by Pakistan against the people in PoJK, the defence minister

said the neighbouring country will have to “bear its consequences”.

“I would like to ask Pakistan about the rights given to the people living in our areas where it has

maintained illegal occupation… We keep on hearing about the inhuman acts committed against

innocent Indians for which Pakistan is fully responsible. And here I am talking about Pakistan-

occupied Kashmir,” he added.

Accusing Pakistan of “shedding crocodile tears” in the name of human rights, Singh said, “the pain of

the people of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir also troubles us and not just them.”

“The ‘tandav’ of terrorism that J&K has seen in the name of Kashmiriyat cannot be described,” he

said while asserting that terrorism has no religion and the only aim of terrorists is to target India.

He claimed that in the last few years “some so-called intellectuals have cried human rights violations

when actions were taken against terrorists”.

The Army hosted ‘Shaurya Diwas’ at the old airfield of Srinagar (Budgam airfield) to mark the 75th

anniversary of the arrival of the 1 Sikh Regiment at the old airfield of Srinagar in 1947 to protect

Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistani forces.

It was the first military operation of Independent India, a move that changed the course of the 1947-

48 War.

The first of the Indian Army soldiers dispatched for the mission had landed at the airfield on October

27, 1947, to repulse Pakistani forces.

At the venue, huge cut-outs of Brig Rajinder Singh, Brig Mohd Usman, Maj Somnath Sharma and

Maqbool Sherwani were mounted.

Usha Parmar, the octogenarian daughter of Brigadier Rajinder Singh and family members of other

martyrs also attended the event. (Agencies)