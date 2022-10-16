Independent Councillors to contest elections for JMC Mayor, Dy Mayor posts

Jammu Tawi, Oct 15: Independent candidates of Jammu
Municipal Corporation have decided to contest elections
for the post of mayor and deputy mayor on October 21.
A meeting of Independent Councillors of Jammu Municipal
Corporation was held under the chairmanship of Ch
Manmohan Singh, former Mayor. “In the meeting, the
Independent Corporators decided to contest elections for
the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Jammu Municipal
Corporations,” the officials said.
Independent Councillors have nominated Anu Bali,
Corporator Ward 24 as Mayor candidate while Amit Gupta
Corporator Ward 19 was nominated for the post of Dy
Mayor.
Ch Manmohan Singh informed that both the candidates
will file their nomination papers for the posts of Mayor and
Dy Mayor on October 17.
He said that this is the same group of corporators that had
nominated late Vijay Choudhary, Corporator Ward 42 as
Mayor candidate in 2018 and she bagged 31 votes at that
time.
Ch Manmohan Singh extended wholehearted support to
the newly selected candidates for the posts of Mayor and
Deputy Mayor.
Earlier, after the acceptance of the resignation of the
Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Jammu Municipal Corporation
(JMC), the election notification was issued.
Nominations can be filed on October 17 for the elections
to be held on October 21.
The mayor and deputy mayor from BJP had assumed
office in 2018 after the BJP won 43 of the 75 wards in the
Jammu Municipal Corporation. Chandra Mohan Gupta
was elected as Mayor while Advocate Purnima Sharma
was elected as Deputy Mayor. Gupta got 45 votes out of
75, while his rival independent corporator Vijay Choudhary
got 31 votes. On the other hand, Deputy Mayor Purnima
Sharma took 46 votes defeating rival Congress candidate
Charanjit Kaur.