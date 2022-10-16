Independent Councillors to contest elections for JMC Mayor, Dy Mayor posts

Jammu Tawi, Oct 15: Independent candidates of Jammu

Municipal Corporation have decided to contest elections

for the post of mayor and deputy mayor on October 21.

A meeting of Independent Councillors of Jammu Municipal

Corporation was held under the chairmanship of Ch

Manmohan Singh, former Mayor. “In the meeting, the

Independent Corporators decided to contest elections for

the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Jammu Municipal

Corporations,” the officials said.

Independent Councillors have nominated Anu Bali,

Corporator Ward 24 as Mayor candidate while Amit Gupta

Corporator Ward 19 was nominated for the post of Dy

Mayor.

Ch Manmohan Singh informed that both the candidates

will file their nomination papers for the posts of Mayor and

Dy Mayor on October 17.

He said that this is the same group of corporators that had

nominated late Vijay Choudhary, Corporator Ward 42 as

Mayor candidate in 2018 and she bagged 31 votes at that

time.

Ch Manmohan Singh extended wholehearted support to

the newly selected candidates for the posts of Mayor and

Deputy Mayor.

Earlier, after the acceptance of the resignation of the

Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Jammu Municipal Corporation

(JMC), the election notification was issued.

Nominations can be filed on October 17 for the elections

to be held on October 21.

The mayor and deputy mayor from BJP had assumed

office in 2018 after the BJP won 43 of the 75 wards in the

Jammu Municipal Corporation. Chandra Mohan Gupta

was elected as Mayor while Advocate Purnima Sharma

was elected as Deputy Mayor. Gupta got 45 votes out of

75, while his rival independent corporator Vijay Choudhary

got 31 votes. On the other hand, Deputy Mayor Purnima

Sharma took 46 votes defeating rival Congress candidate

Charanjit Kaur.