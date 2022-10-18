Govt making all round efforts for overall development of J&K: Minister

RAJOURI, Oct 17: As a part of the special public outreach program of the Central Govt. to the UT of J&K, the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Pratima Bhoumik today said that J&K is the crown of India and government is steadfast, making all- round efforts for the overall development of J&K.

The Minister said that the basic objective of public outreach program is to assess ground-level development across all the sectors and to review the implementation of all the Central Govt. schemes and programmes in the district.

She also said that the Government is working on the idea of ‘Sab Ka Sath, Sab Ka Vikas’ and thus, all round, holistic and sustainable development across every sector of J&K is the top priority of the Central Government.

The Minister further said that after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35 A in Jammu and Kashmir, all welfare schemes and programs have been implemented in J&K and many have reached 100 percent of their saturation which is a positive sign.

Underlining scores of measures being taken to meet the developmental aspirations of the border residents, the Minister said that the Govt. is very serious about the safety and protection of all the border residents and has thus taken several initiatives for their welfare. The contribution of border residents is immense as they work shoulder to shoulder with our security forces for the maintaining peace in the border areas”, she added.

Stating that there is a huge potential of tourism in border destinations, she said that it is the high time to explore these tourist spots to uplift the socio-economic status of the border residents.

Minister also highlighted scores of welfare schemes and programs launched by the Govt. and said that the Government is committed to ensure transparency and accountability at every cost.

She interacted with the DDC Members, BDC Chairpersons and PRIs at Nowshera who apprised the Minister about number of issues and demands of their areas and sought immediate redressal of the same.

The Minister also said that the Govt. is working on the concept of “Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat” which aims to actively enhance interaction between people of diverse cultures living in different States and UTs in India, with the objective of promoting greater mutual understanding amongst them.

Later, the Minister also inaugurated road from Malyan Di to Dal to be completed under NABARD RIDF XXV to be built at the cost of 2.45 crores with total length of 2.6 kms.

DDC Rajouri, Vikas Kundal; SSP, Mohammad Aslam; ADDC, Pawan Kumar; DFO Nowshera, Neelima; ADC Kalakote, Krishan Lal; ADC Nowshera, Kartar Singh; CPO, Mohammad Khurshid; PO ICDS, Shoket Mehmood Malik and other officers from District Administration were present on the occasion.