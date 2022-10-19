Govt committed to dismantle terror eco-system in Kashmir, says Lt Guv

Srinagar, Oct 18: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha while condemning the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in Pulwama and two labourers from Uttar Pradesh from Shopian, Tuesday said that those trying to disrupt peace in the UT have “committed a big mistake” and that they will have to “repent and repay with the interest.”

“My heart goes with the family member of a Kashmiri Pandit killed in Pulwama and two labourers from UP killed in Shopian grenade attack. Those disrupting peace in J&K will have to repent and repay with the interest. The masterminds of Pulwama and Shopian type attacks will be dealt with sternly,” LG Sinha said, while addressing the book launch function in Srinagar. The book titled—‘The Slum Queen’ was launched at the function. The book has been written by Ruble Nagi, a J&K born writer, settled in Mumbai.

The LG said efforts are continuously being made to misguide people of J&K by those who can’t digest peace. “Some people who don’t want business to flourish in Kashmir and who don’t want students to study. Hartal days are over and today travel advisories are being lifted by foreign countries. Those not happy with this are trying to disrupt peace here,” Sinha said. He said that these anti-peace elements don’t want a common person to live in a peaceful atmosphere and hence continue to play mischief. “But they will never succeed,” he said…

Taking a jibe at those who demanded justice in the backdrop of recent killings, LG Sinha said, “I want to ask those shedding crocodile tears over recent killings, who was in power when the Vandhama massacre took place? Who was in power when 26 people were killed in Udhampur and 17 people were killed in Litter Pulwama? Who was ruling J&K when countless massacres of minorities and Muslims took place?” the LG asked.

He said that today questions are raised that militancy has increased post article 370 revocation, but the figures portray a different picture. “Killings of minorities, civilians and security forces personnel are far less than what it used to be prior to August 2019,” the LG said.

“I want to assure the people of J&K that we are committed to dismantle the terror eco-system that exited within the system and outside. We are also committed to push last nail in the coffin of militancy in J&K and make this place terror free.” The LG said that gone are the days when J&K affairs would run on the directions of neighbouring country. The LG also hailed Rubul Nagi for writing a book that has a potential to transform lives and bring a change in the lives of many women across the country.