Four youngsters from Budgam bag medals at National Kalaripayatu championship in Kerala

NL Correspondent

Budgam, Oct 11: Four young players from Budgam have bagged two silver and two bronze medals in 14th National Kalaripayatu

championship held at Kerala.

The championship was conducted from October 8 to October 10.

Aqib Yousuf who bagged silver in the championship said that they have previously won gold medals at the state level championship in

Jammu and were chosen for the national Kalaripayatu championship conducted in Kerala.

“Out of the 60 competitors from Jammu and Kashmir who competed in the national Kalaripayattu Championship, only four players won

medals, two silver and two bronze. We all belong to district Budgam and attended the same academy-‘Dynamic Sports Academy’,” he said.

“Alhamdulillah, all four medals were won while being trained by Coach Prince Aqib and Malik Javaid at the Dynamic Sports Academy in

Budgam. Danish Ali won silver in 65 kg senior high kicking, Javaid Ahmad Malik won bronze in senior below 70 kg, and Arizo Mushtaq took home

bronze in 60 kg senior female fighting. I took home silver in senior below 60 kg fighting,” he added.