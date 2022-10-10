Ex-servicemen demand amendments in Agniveer scheme

JAMMU, Oct 9: The team of Akhil Bhartiya Poorva Sainik Seva Parishad (ABPSSP) visited remote areas of Udhampur district.

The visiting team including Brigadier Balbir Singh Sambyal, Col. Sukhvir Mankotia, Col. Magotra and Capt. Risal Singh was welcomed at village Majalta by Major Umakant and Captain Gopal Singh and Brigadier Balbir interacted with ex-servicemen of Majalta.Around 65 ex-servicemen from all the services were present there for interaction and they requested Brigadier Balbir Singh to apprise the Government to make some amendments in Agniveer scheme.

The Brigadier assured them that their concern would be conveyed to the authorities.

He further said that today ex-servicemen have a big responsibility in nation building and expressed that they will certainly come to the expectations of countrymen. Col. V. Magotra apprised everyone about the good work being done by ABPSSP in nation building.Election of Tehsil presidents and secretary was held under the supervision of Udhampur District president, Major Umakant in the presence of central team.

Captain Nand Lal and Captain Shakti Singh were unanimously elected as president and secretary respectively for Majalta Tehsil.

Col. Sukhvir Mankotia educated everyone about the National Flag Code 2002 and requested everyone to educate all to maintain the dignity and respect of Tricolor.

The meeting culminated with National Anthem recitation and slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai.