DYSS holds inter-zone Athletics meet at Reasi

NL Correspondent
Reasi , Oct 19: Department of Youth Services and Sports organised inter-zonal district level boys (all age group) competition at General
Zorawar Singh Stadium, here today.
Around 80 athletes took part in this event representing Zone Chassana, Mahore, Pouni and Reasi under the guidance of district
(DYSS) officer, Sawarn Singh. The event was coordinated by Incharge ZPEO Pouni, Ashok Kumar.
Earlier, before start of the competition, athletes pledged to get involved actively in “Nasha Mukth Abhiyaan”.
THE RESULTS:
FIELD EVENTS: Long Jump: Under-14: Sumit of Zone Pouni, gold; Varun Rajput of Zone Reasi, Silver. Under-17: Jasbir Singh of
Zone Pouni, gold and Divyang Sharma of zone Reasi, Silver. Under-19: Ishwar Singh of Zone Reasi, gold and Amit Sharma of Zone
Pouni, silver.
Javelin: Under 14: Suraj Parkash of Zone Reasi, gold. Under-17: Adarsh Maan Singh of Zone Pouni, gold and Navjeet Singh of
Zone Reasi, silver. Under-19: Gourav Singh gold and Anil of Zone Reasi, Silver.
High Jump: Under-17: Jasbir Singh of Zone Pouni, gold and Divyam of Zone Reasi, silver. Under-19: Ishwar Singh of Zone
Reasi, gold and Amit Sharma of zone Pouni, Silver.
Shot Put: Under-14:- Sumit of Zone Pouni, gold and Gourav Singh of Zone Pouni, Silver. Under-17: Adarsh Maan Singh of
Zone Pouni, gold and Prikshit of Zone Reasi, silver. Under-19: Arun Sharma of Zone Reasi, gold and Ayushman of GHSS Pouni,
silver.
Discus Throw: Under-14: Swarn Singh of Zone Reasi, gold and Sourav Singh of Zone Pouni, Silver.
Under-17: Adarshman of Zone Pouni, gold and Dheeraj from Zone Reasi, silver. Under-19: Arun Kumar of Zone Reasi, gold
and Rahul Kumar of Zone Pouni, silver.
TRACK EVENTS: 100 mts: Under-14: Sumit of Zone Pouni, gold; Rohit Kumar of Zone Arnas, Silver and Arshad Ahmed of Zone
Reasi, bronze. Under-17:- Kaniya of Zone Reasi, gold; Dheeraj Kotwal of Zone
Reasi, silver and Sartaj of Zone Mahore, bronze. Under-19: Sudershan of Zone Reasi, gold; Tavneet Singh, silver and Rahul Singh of
Zone Mahore, bronze.
200 mts: Under-14: Mohd Shaid of Zone Pouni, gold and Randeep Singh of zone Arnas, Silver. Under-17: Anil Singh of Zone
Reasi, gold; Dalvinder of Pouni, silver. Under-19: Sudershan Singh of Reasi, gold; Amit of Zone Pouni, silver.
400 mts: Under-14: Ranjeet of Zone Arnas, gold and Kulvir Singh of Zone Reasi, Silver.
Under-17: Mukesh Singh of Zone Pouni, gold and Danish of Zone Reasi, Silver.Under-19: Sushant of Zone Pouni, gold and
Rahul of Zone Mahore, silver.
1500 mts: Under-17: Arif of zone Reasi gold and Vansh, silver. Under-19: Arpan Singh of Zone Pouni, gold and Mohd Azan of
Zone Arnas, Silver.
3000 mts: Under-17: Akshay Kumar of Zone Pouni, gold; Hardeep Silver and Nikhil of zone Reasi, bronze. Under-19:
Pritam Singh of Zone Pouni, gold.
DYSS holds inter-zone Athletics meet at Reasi
NL Correspondent