DYSS holds inter-zone Athletics meet at Reasi

NL Correspondent

Reasi , Oct 19: Department of Youth Services and Sports organised inter-zonal district level boys (all age group) competition at General

Zorawar Singh Stadium, here today.

Around 80 athletes took part in this event representing Zone Chassana, Mahore, Pouni and Reasi under the guidance of district

(DYSS) officer, Sawarn Singh. The event was coordinated by Incharge ZPEO Pouni, Ashok Kumar.

Earlier, before start of the competition, athletes pledged to get involved actively in “Nasha Mukth Abhiyaan”.

THE RESULTS:

FIELD EVENTS: Long Jump: Under-14: Sumit of Zone Pouni, gold; Varun Rajput of Zone Reasi, Silver. Under-17: Jasbir Singh of

Zone Pouni, gold and Divyang Sharma of zone Reasi, Silver. Under-19: Ishwar Singh of Zone Reasi, gold and Amit Sharma of Zone

Pouni, silver.

Javelin: Under 14: Suraj Parkash of Zone Reasi, gold. Under-17: Adarsh Maan Singh of Zone Pouni, gold and Navjeet Singh of

Zone Reasi, silver. Under-19: Gourav Singh gold and Anil of Zone Reasi, Silver.

High Jump: Under-17: Jasbir Singh of Zone Pouni, gold and Divyam of Zone Reasi, silver. Under-19: Ishwar Singh of Zone

Reasi, gold and Amit Sharma of zone Pouni, Silver.

Shot Put: Under-14:- Sumit of Zone Pouni, gold and Gourav Singh of Zone Pouni, Silver. Under-17: Adarsh Maan Singh of

Zone Pouni, gold and Prikshit of Zone Reasi, silver. Under-19: Arun Sharma of Zone Reasi, gold and Ayushman of GHSS Pouni,

silver.

Discus Throw: Under-14: Swarn Singh of Zone Reasi, gold and Sourav Singh of Zone Pouni, Silver.

Under-17: Adarshman of Zone Pouni, gold and Dheeraj from Zone Reasi, silver. Under-19: Arun Kumar of Zone Reasi, gold

and Rahul Kumar of Zone Pouni, silver.

TRACK EVENTS: 100 mts: Under-14: Sumit of Zone Pouni, gold; Rohit Kumar of Zone Arnas, Silver and Arshad Ahmed of Zone

Reasi, bronze. Under-17:- Kaniya of Zone Reasi, gold; Dheeraj Kotwal of Zone

Reasi, silver and Sartaj of Zone Mahore, bronze. Under-19: Sudershan of Zone Reasi, gold; Tavneet Singh, silver and Rahul Singh of

Zone Mahore, bronze.

200 mts: Under-14: Mohd Shaid of Zone Pouni, gold and Randeep Singh of zone Arnas, Silver. Under-17: Anil Singh of Zone

Reasi, gold; Dalvinder of Pouni, silver. Under-19: Sudershan Singh of Reasi, gold; Amit of Zone Pouni, silver.

400 mts: Under-14: Ranjeet of Zone Arnas, gold and Kulvir Singh of Zone Reasi, Silver.

Under-17: Mukesh Singh of Zone Pouni, gold and Danish of Zone Reasi, Silver.Under-19: Sushant of Zone Pouni, gold and

Rahul of Zone Mahore, silver.

1500 mts: Under-17: Arif of zone Reasi gold and Vansh, silver. Under-19: Arpan Singh of Zone Pouni, gold and Mohd Azan of

Zone Arnas, Silver.

3000 mts: Under-17: Akshay Kumar of Zone Pouni, gold; Hardeep Silver and Nikhil of zone Reasi, bronze. Under-19:

Pritam Singh of Zone Pouni, gold.