Divisional U-14 boys Volleyball meet begins

By Northlines -

NL Correspondent
Udhampur, Oct 20: Rains caused delay in the start of the Inter-district Divisional level under-14 boys’ Volleyball Tournament,
organised by Department of Youth Services and (DYSS) at twin venues of SIKS Model School and Subhash Stadium, here
today.
All the scheduled matches could not take place in view of the rains. However, the organisers held the opening ceremony and a
couple of league matches. The DYSS received an encouraging response with all the 10 districts of Division reporting for the
event involving 190 participants.
The tournament was declared open by district (DYSS) officer, Swaran Singh amidst warm welcome to the young spikers and
accompanying staff and technical officials.
A pledge was taken by the participants, officials and spectators to support the “Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan” of the Government.
Also present at the opening function were Principal SIKS Government HSS Boys Udhampur, Ram Lal Badyal, Ashok Sharma,
Poonam Sharma.

SHARE
Previous articleJ&K’s Soham wins Bronze in Asian Chess
Next articleKabaddi trials from Oct 25
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR