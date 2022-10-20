Divisional U-14 boys Volleyball meet begins

NL Correspondent

Udhampur, Oct 20: Rains caused delay in the start of the Inter-district Divisional level under-14 boys’ Volleyball Tournament,

organised by Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) at twin venues of SIKS Model School and Subhash Stadium, here

today.

All the scheduled matches could not take place in view of the rains. However, the organisers held the opening ceremony and a

couple of league matches. The DYSS received an encouraging response with all the 10 districts of Jammu Division reporting for the

event involving 190 participants.

The tournament was declared open by district (DYSS) officer, Swaran Singh amidst warm welcome to the young spikers and

accompanying staff and technical officials.

A pledge was taken by the participants, officials and spectators to support the “Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan” of the Government.

Also present at the opening function were Principal SIKS Government HSS Boys Udhampur, Ram Lal Badyal, Ashok Sharma,

Poonam Sharma.