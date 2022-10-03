Director General Prisons J&K found dead with slit throat

Jammu Tawi: In a brutal incident, Hemant Lohia, Director General- Prisons, Jammu Kashmir, was found dead at his residence on Monday late evening with a slit throat at his residence at Udhaiwala in Jammu’s outskirt, a late evening report said.

The domestic servant, Yasir, is a suspect who is absconding, said the police officer. The body has been sent for the legal formalities and post-mortem examination, he added.

The preliminary examination of the crime spot indicated that Lohia was first suffocated by the killer and then slit his throat with a broken Ketchup bottle. The Killer also attempted to burn the body. Security guards posted at Lohia’s residence after noticing the fire/smoke in his room rushed to the door but it was locked from inside they had to break it open.

The domestic servant with the officer is absconding and a search for him has started. The Forensic and crime investigation teams have reached the spot and started the investigation, said the senior officer adding that J&K Police are deeply shocked and saddened by the death of their very senior officer.

A native of Assam, Hemant Kumar Lohia, a 1992 batch officer was recently promoted and posted as DG, Prison of Jammu Kashmir Union Territory

The unprecedented incident may embarrass the Police and Civil Administration amidst the high profile visit of the Union Home Minister who arrived at Jammu this evening.