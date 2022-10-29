CS holds direct interaction with visiting officers, PRIs

JAMMU, Oct 28: In the ongoing Back to Village programme, the Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today held direct interaction with visiting officers and PRI representatives including the people present there virtually.

The session was also attended by Principal Secretary, Information and Higher Education Departments, Rohit Kansal; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar and other concerned officers.The Chief Secretary enquired from the officers about the activities they are going to carryout. He asked them about the response of people during this programme and impressed upon them that all the genuine issues of people should find resolution during this fourth leg of the reach out programme.

Dr Mehta also asked from the PRI representatives about the kind of response from the allied departments. He asked them that all the services and utilities should be ensured in each village. He encouraged both the PRIs and people to participate in the programme for highlighting their demands besides seeking swift disposal of their grievances.

He asked from each of the PRI representative about the status of Land Passbooks, Golden Cards, Ration supply, Tap Water connections, Roads, Playgrounds in Panchayats, availability of CSCs, Old age/Widow Pensions and awareness about the digital services provided by different departments.

The Chief Secretary directed the visiting officers to make it sure that all the field officers/officials of line departments should remain present throughout this outreach programme. He stressed on the fact that the people should be made fully aware about the hundreds of services available online besides the method of availing these services from their homes.

Dr Mehta asked the visiting officers that the Land Passbooks by Revenue Department, Self Employment opportunities by Banks, Pensions by Social Welfare Department, Golden Cards by Health Department, Water Connections by Jal Shakti Department and other utilities like Roads, Playgrounds, Teaching staff in schools should be preferentially looked into by them. He directed for making every effort to make all these services and utilities available to villagers during the programme and deficiencies recorded for their follow-up and subsequent redressal.The Panchayats that were virtually monitored today by the Chief Secretary includes Garoora-A, Nadihal-A, Aragam in Bandipora, Gram Panchayats of Neel, Khari and others in Ramban, Kaskoot, Chareel in Banihal and dozens of others in the various other districts.