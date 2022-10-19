Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities calls on LG

SRINAGAR, Oct 18: Iqbal Lone, Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and presented an Action Plan for the implementation of the various measures enshrined in Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

Lone discussed with the Lt Governor the execution of short term and long-term frameworks on disability affairs for welfare of Divyangjan.The Action plan proposed for creation of State Fund for all the emergency needs and concerns of Persons with Disabilities; setting up of the Department of Disability Studies/Affairs in J&K with a view to creating pool of academician and rehabilitation professionals; developing Website /App for Online Grievance Redressal and Reporting Mechanism for Persons with Disabilities.

A threadbare discussion was held on the effective implementation of all related schemes including SIPDA, ADIP, Cochlear implant, Accessible India Campaign, Pension, Mobility; involving Sports department and Paralympics for Sports & recreational activities as per RPWD Act.The Lt Governor emphasized on the close coordination of all the departments particularly, Health, Education, Tourism, Jammu & Srinagar Municipal Corporations, Urban Local Bodies across the UT for accessible infrastructure for divyangjan.