Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurates 4th Heli-India Summit 2022

SRINAGAR, Oct 10: Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Monday said that a civil enclave will be built in Jammu at a cost of Rs 861 crores and the Srinagar’s present terminal will be expanded three times from 20,000 square meters to 60,000 square meters at a cost of Rs 1500 crores.

Scindia said this while inaugurating 4th Heli-India Summit 2022 with the theme ‘Helicopters for last Mile Connectivity’ at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre, Srinagar, in presence of Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha.Lieutenant Governor, Government of Jammu & Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, said that the state has a lot of potential and the government has taken a series of steps to improve the tourism and civil aviation sector in the state.

He added that with the new Industrial policy announced by the government, the state has attracted around Rs 56,000 crore of investment proposals out of which Rs 38,000 crore have already been approved. “During the Azadi ka Amrit kaal, J&K should progress with new reforms with improvement in basic infrastructure thereby improvement in the economy,” he added.

LG Manoj Sinha Sinha stated that there is a lot of potential for helicopter sector to grow in the state and there are a lot of unexplored destinations which can be discovered to promote tourism.“Heli-Tourism is needed for the state to flourish, and the government will support the industry in every way. J&K is on the path of economic growth and all stakeholders are needed to take it forward,” he added.