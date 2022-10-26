BJP pays tribute to Pt Prem Nath Dogra on his birth anniversary

JAMMU, Oct 25: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jammu & Kashmir celebrated birth anniversary of tallest leader of J&K Pt. Prem Nath Dogra Dogra who is popularly known as Sher-e-Duggar, with great enthusiasm throughout the region today.

BJP leaders performed Hawan and Yagya at Pt. Prem Nath Dogra Chowk, followed by garlanding of the statue of Pandit Ji.

J&K BJP general secretary (Org.), Ashok Koul accompanied by MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, former Dy. CM Kavinder Gupta, former Minister, Sat Sharma, BJP National Executive Member (NEM) and Headquarter in charge, Priya Sethi, Mayor Rajinder Sharma and other senior party leaders spoke on the life of Pandit Ji.J&K BJP vice-presidents, Yudhvir Sethi and Sham Choudhary, Chander Mohan Gupta, Dy Mayor, Baldev Singh Billawaria, Sanjita Dogra, Chander Mohan Sharma, Ayodhya Gupta, Sanjay Baru, Jeet Angral, Keshav Chopra, Raveesh Mengi, Parveen Kerni, Bharat Bhushan, Neeraj (Lucky) Puri and others also paid tribute on the occasion.

Ashok Koul paid glowing tribute to Pt Prem Nath Dogra and described him as a tallest leader of the country. He appealed the party workers to work dedicatedly for the welfare of the people. He said Pandit Ji as a mature personality, was equally respected by his opponents as well.

Jugal Kishore Sharma said that Modi Government at the Centre is the strong Government that has not only given befitting reply at the borders to the enemies but has also put the nation on the path of progress on most modern lines.Kavinder Gupta said that we will spend our last breath in the service of Bharat Mata but will never let forces inimical to national cause to derail the ongoing peace and development process.

Sat Sharma while remembering the services of Pandit Ji said that he dedicated his whole life for the upliftment of downtrodden and spent every movement for unity of the J&K with the rest of the country.

Priya Sethi said that Pt. Ji was a great soul who was instrumental in leading agitation for the pride of common people.