Bank of Baroda signs MoU with the Indian Army for Agniveers

Jammu, October 17: Bank of Baroda (Bank), one of India’s leading public sector banks, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding

(MoU) with the Indian Army to extend the Baroda Military Salary Packageto Agniveersrecruited under the Agnipath Scheme. The MoU covers special benefits

including enhanced free comprehensive Personal Accident Insurance Cover (PAI), attractive offers on Debit and Credit Cards and a host of other offers. The

ceremony for the exchange of MoUs was held at the Indian Army Headquarters, New Delhi. Lt. Gen. Bansi Ponappa, AVSM, VSM, Adjutant General of the

Indian Army chaired the ceremony. The event was also attended byLt. Gen. V Sreehari, SC, SM, DG (MP & PS); Major Gen. Ashok Singh, ADG PS and Lt.

Gen. Ranbir Singh Salaria, PVSM, VSM (Retd.), Chief Defence Banking Advisor, Bank of Baroda. Lt. Gen. Ranbir Singh Salaria, PVSM, VSM (Retd.), Chief

Defence Banking Advisor, Bank of Baroda said, “We are proud to be associated with the Indian Army. Today, we are delighted to expand our collaboration by

extending the benefits of the Baroda Military Salary Package to Agniveers. We promise to serve them with the best banking products and customer service,

supported by state-of-the-art digital infrastructure and welcome them to the Bank of Baroda family.”