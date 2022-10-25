Ayodhya creates new Guinness world record

Breaking its own record, on the eve of Diwali, Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya created a new Guinness World record of the ‘largest display of oil lamps’ by lighting more than 15.76 lakh earthen lamps at the ‘Ram ki Paidi’ as part of the Yogi Government’s Deepotsav celebrations. The record was created in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Thousands of devotees, the general public and dignitaries along with the entire world witnessed this spectacularly mystical and historic event. The teachers and students of Awadh University, Ayodhya contributed largely to creating the record. Over 15.76 lakh earthen lamps were lit one by one with the chanting of ‘Shri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram’ as soon as the PM launched the festival.As the representatives of the Guinness Book of World Records announced the establishment of the record, the entire city of Ayodhya echoed with the chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram.’ The Chief Minister received the certificate, while the Prime Minister congratulated him on the achievement.

It is noteworthy that as many as 1.71 lakh lamps were lit in 2017, the year Deepotsav started in Uttar Pradesh under the Yogi Adityanath Government. Since then the number is continuously increasing with 3.01 lakh in 2018, 4.04 lakh in 2019, 6.06 lakh in 2020 and 9.41 lakh in 2021.