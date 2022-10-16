Army invites tourists across country for exploring new destinations in Jammu

Jammu Tawi, Oct 15: The army has invited people
across country for different tourism related activities and
has also extended support to tourism department for
exploring new destinations.
Official sources told the army units have been inviting
people across the country to explore the virgin treks,
waterfalls and new destinations of Jammu division.
The army is facilitating the stay of visiting tourists and also
making them aware of local landscape and history.
Official sources said that besides organizing events in far
flung areas of Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Poonch and
Rajouri in coordination with civil administration. The army
now invites people from across the country on trekking
expeditions in Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Udhampur
districts.
“The move aimed to showcase the real picture of peace in
development in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly post
abrogation of 370 besides improving the living standards
of people residing in far off areas of Jammu division,” a
senior army officer told.
“The tourism is synonymous with tranquillity and
development. If tourists come and visit the unexplored
destinations of bordering Rajouri- Poonch or explore the
mountains of militancy affected Doda-Kishtwar, it will give
a clear and loud messages of peace in Jammu and
Kashmir,” the officer said and adding, “Government of
India is banking high on development of tourist
destinations and army just supplement the government’s
intend as we have the assess to all the areas.”
The officers quoted above said that from past few months’
army officials and tourism authorities in unison inviting
civilian populations particularly travel bloggers and sports
enthusiast from various parts of the country on trekking
and mountaineering trekking expeditions in mountainous
Doda-Kishtwar districts and also felicitating tourists at
unexplored valleys and lakes of Rajouri-Poonch.
Recently, the Army’s Mendhar Gunners Battalion under
the Ace of Spade Gunners Brigade brought a group of
tourists from Maharashtra to Poonch’s Mendhar and took
them to various untouched tourist spots and places of
religious importance.
As per army officials, the visiting group takes to Upper
Dharana Park near the Line of Control, Ancient Ram Kund
Temple, Pir Baba Chhote Shah Dargah, Buddhist Viharas
in Sakhi Pir, Hanuman Temple at Mendhar and other
places.
Tourists from Maharashtra included Dr Kirtish Balpande,
Dr Kiran Rajole, Dr Mugdha Jungari, Rishikesh Parmar
and others enthralled by the beauty of Mendhar. The
group expressed gratitude to the Army for inviting them
and providing opportunities to explore border tourism.
They said that tourists from all over the country must come
here as the atmosphere here is serene, peaceful and
blissful.
“There are many tourist places in the border areas of
Mendhar which have been a victim of neglect for a long
time. To promote tourism and revive such places, the
army takes the lead to develop a tourism eco-system for
the border and far-off areas,” another officer said.
“Tourists are the best brand ambassadors. They can build
the narrative which big advertisements and statements
can’t, if tourists feel safe and relaxed in the part of Jammu
they definitely pass the word and help in promoting the
tourism industry,” he added.