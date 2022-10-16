Army invites tourists across country for exploring new destinations in Jammu

Jammu Tawi, Oct 15: The army has invited people

across country for different tourism related activities and

has also extended support to tourism department for

exploring new destinations.

Official sources told the army units have been inviting

people across the country to explore the virgin treks,

waterfalls and new destinations of Jammu division.

The army is facilitating the stay of visiting tourists and also

making them aware of local landscape and history.

Official sources said that besides organizing events in far

flung areas of Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Poonch and

Rajouri in coordination with civil administration. The army

now invites people from across the country on trekking

expeditions in Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Udhampur

districts.

“The move aimed to showcase the real picture of peace in

development in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly post

abrogation of 370 besides improving the living standards

of people residing in far off areas of Jammu division,” a

senior army officer told.

“The tourism is synonymous with tranquillity and

development. If tourists come and visit the unexplored

destinations of bordering Rajouri- Poonch or explore the

mountains of militancy affected Doda-Kishtwar, it will give

a clear and loud messages of peace in Jammu and

Kashmir,” the officer said and adding, “Government of

India is banking high on development of tourist

destinations and army just supplement the government’s

intend as we have the assess to all the areas.”

The officers quoted above said that from past few months’

army officials and tourism authorities in unison inviting

civilian populations particularly travel bloggers and sports

enthusiast from various parts of the country on trekking

and mountaineering trekking expeditions in mountainous

Doda-Kishtwar districts and also felicitating tourists at

unexplored valleys and lakes of Rajouri-Poonch.

Recently, the Army’s Mendhar Gunners Battalion under

the Ace of Spade Gunners Brigade brought a group of

tourists from Maharashtra to Poonch’s Mendhar and took

them to various untouched tourist spots and places of

religious importance.

As per army officials, the visiting group takes to Upper

Dharana Park near the Line of Control, Ancient Ram Kund

Temple, Pir Baba Chhote Shah Dargah, Buddhist Viharas

in Sakhi Pir, Hanuman Temple at Mendhar and other

places.

Tourists from Maharashtra included Dr Kirtish Balpande,

Dr Kiran Rajole, Dr Mugdha Jungari, Rishikesh Parmar

and others enthralled by the beauty of Mendhar. The

group expressed gratitude to the Army for inviting them

and providing opportunities to explore border tourism.

They said that tourists from all over the country must come

here as the atmosphere here is serene, peaceful and

blissful.

“There are many tourist places in the border areas of

Mendhar which have been a victim of neglect for a long

time. To promote tourism and revive such places, the

army takes the lead to develop a tourism eco-system for

the border and far-off areas,” another officer said.

“Tourists are the best brand ambassadors. They can build

the narrative which big advertisements and statements

can’t, if tourists feel safe and relaxed in the part of Jammu

they definitely pass the word and help in promoting the

tourism industry,” he added.