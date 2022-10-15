Addl Economic Advisor PIB visits Jammu

JAMMU, Oct 14: Additional Economic Advisor, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, Dr Ashwini today visited Press Information Bureau, Jammu and Central Bureau of Communication, Jammu to review the progress of ‘Swachhta Campaign 2.0’.

During his visit, Dr Ashwini identified various items that are to be condemned and auctioned so as to free up extra space in the office premises under the campaign. He also inspected the premises of Radio Colony and identified areas that will be cleaned under Swachhta Campaign 2.0.

Joint Director CBC, Ghulam Abbas and Assistant Director, PIB Jammu, Ayushi Puri welcomed Dr Ashwini Kumar during his visit to PIB, CBC Jammu who was accompanied by DDG AIR and Doordarshan, J Ravikantha.

Prior to his visit to PIB and CBC, Ashwini also visited offices of the Doordarshan and All India Radio Jammu in connection with ‘Swachhta Campaign 2.0’.