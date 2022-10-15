6 th Asian Pencak Silat Championship International athletes praise Kashmir & its hospitality

NL Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 15: The 6th Senior Asian Pencak Silat Championship, an international event that is underway at Srinagar’s Sheri

Kashmir Indoor Stadium has brought together 150 athletes from 12 countries, who are stationed here next few days.

The national and international players who travel to different places often offer their verdicts during and after their stay regarding

the place and its hospitality besides cuisine etc.

Similarly, a few players from Malaysia and Indonesia were in awe of not only the venue, and place of stay but also the traditional

food.

Abdul Malik from Indonesia is in high spirits after winning the fight in weight class B-50-55 against his counterpart from Malaysia

by 24/20. Malik believes that the venue has added to his motivation and thus helped in the triumph.

Visiting J&K for the first time, Malik feels more events should be organized in Kashmir as the place has had a soothing effect on

him.

Meanwhile, another athlete Mohammad Iqbal was elated after vanquishing his Indian competitor. Iqbal won his game by a huge

margin and qualified for the semi-final of the Tunggal in the individual artistic category. Being a foodie and a chance traveler, Iqbal

has been to many places around the world but he feels that Kashmiri cuisine is unique. Iqbal says that the food served in Kashmir is

blended with a lot of warmth and love and that enhances its taste.

Another Malaysian athlete, Izzul Irfan was all set to play against his Indonesian counterpart. He also shared his experiences so

far. The mood of the Izzul could be gauged from the radiance on his face. He feels that there is something heavenly in Kashmir,

though he also comes from a very scenic place. Izzul wants to teach the art of Pencak Silat to young athletes of J&K and shortly

wishes to visit this place again.

Athletes from other countries also shared their feedback and were quite happy to have visited this place and experience its

uniqueness.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing championship, Teddy Sutratmadje, Secretary General international Pencak Silat

Association who hails from Indonesia said that all the athletes are happy with the arrangements. Sports Council has proved to be a

good host thus far and we are completely satisfied with the facility put in place for players, officials, and other guests. “Kashmir has a

lot to offer and I am sure each one of us will carry prized memories of this place along” he added.

Secretary Sports Council Nuzhat Gull, when asked about the challenges to organize events of such a high magnitude, quoted

Winston Churchill and said, “we are the masters of our fate. The task which has been set on us is not above our strength; its pangs

and toils are not beyond our endurance. As long as we have faith in our cause and an unconquerable willpower, victory will be within

our grasp.” “It is always tough to be the host but J&K Sports Council is ready for any challenge”, she added.