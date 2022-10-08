6 sticky bombs recovered in J&K’s Kathua; Consignment dropped via drone

The sticky bombs were recovered on the disclosure of arrested Jaish terrorist Zakir Hussain. The terrorist was nabbed with one sticky bomb on October 2.In a major success for the forces, the Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday recovered the consignment of six sticky bombs from the Malhar area of Kathua district. According to sources, the consignment was a part of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) plot to carry out sticky bomb attacks in Jammu. The consignment carrying six sticky bombs was reportedly dropped in the area via drone.According to ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, the sticky bombs were recovered on the disclosure of arrested Jaish terrorist Zakir Hussain. Notably, the Jaish terrorist was nabbed with one sticky bomb earlier this month, on October 2, 2022. Zakir was in Jail for 14 years and was released in the year 2019 after which he started making ground for the terror organisation in Kashmir valley.
