Zimbabwe qualify for T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe also sailed into the Super 12 for the first time, topping Group B after their five-wicket victory against Scotland.

Electing to bat, Scotland managed 132-6 with opener George Munsey top-scoring with 54.

Pacer Tendai Chatara led a spectacular bowling show with figures of 4-1-14-2 as Zimbabwe restricted Scotland to a below-par

132 for six.

Chatara, who also became the first from Zimbabwe to take 50-plus wickets in T20 Internationals, checked the run flow with his

accurate bowling.

Left-arm pacer Richard Ngarava (2/28) was a tad expensive, but he also gave a twin blow to Scotland who never managed to get

going after captain Richie Berrington opted to bat.