YRS defeats Media-XI by 37 runs in inaugural tie

NL Correspondent

Jammu Tawi: Yuva Rajput Sabha defeated Media-XI Cricket Club Jammu by a margin of 37 runs in the inaugural tie of the Crick Jammu 22

Season 1 Tournament, being played at Country Cricket Stadium Gharota, here.

Playing first, Yuva Rajput Sabha led by Rajan Singh (Happy) set a target of 93 runs on board in 10 overs. Happy Singh was the top scorer

with 25 runs in 19 balls with two fours and one six. Pritam was the second highest scorer who hit 20 runs in 16 balls.

From Media-XI, Dev, Arun, Ajitesh, and Sunil clinched one wicket apiece.

Chasing the target, Media-XI led by Mir Imran failed to chase the target and bundled out at paltry 56 runs by losing all the wickets in 10 overs. Dev

was the highest scorer with 12 runs in 15 balls with the help of a boundary. Dineshwar Singh was the second highest scorer with 11 runs in 9 balls.

From Yuva Rajput Sabha, Surinder Singh clinched 2 wickets and was also adjudged as “Man of the Match”. Sham Singh and Yuvraj got one

wicket each.

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) player from Rajasthan Royals Amit Uniyal was the event ambassador of the tournament.

Pertinently, the tournament is being organised by Gurvansh Singh Solar Solution Private Limited with an objective of keeping the youth

away from drugs.

Puneet Mahajan (Brother of Pranav Mahajan who was Ranji Trophy player and an athlete and died in April 2022) was the chief guest. Mayor

Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Rajinder Sharma and Baba Chanchal were special guests were also present on the occasion.

While speaking on the occasion, Puneet Mahajan asked the youth to participate in sports activities and don’t indulge in anti social activities. “Drug

abuse not only ruins the addicts but also their families, so the youth should keep themselves away from narcotics”, he said.

“Sports play an important role to keep the body mentally and physically fit, so the youth should take part in it”, Mayor Rajinder Sharma said.

Baba Chanchal said a crusade should be launched against the drug peddlers, who are hell bent to destroy the future of the younger

generation.