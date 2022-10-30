Working on providing ten lakh jobs: PM

Prime Minister  Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government was working on providing
ten lakh . In a video message to a `Rozgar Mela&#39; (employment fair)  organized by the
Gujarat government here, he also said that the number  of government jobs for the youth will
rise. As many as 5,000 persons got  appointment letters from the Gujarat Panchayat Service
Board while  8,000 persons were given appointment letters by the Gujarat Sub  Inspector
Recruitment Board and Lokrakshak Recruitment Board during the  event, held ahead of
Assembly elections in the BJP-ruled state. Gujarat  Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel
distributed the appointment letters.
“On the auspicious day of Dhanteras, we held a Rozgar Mela at the  level where we
distributed appointment letters to 75,000  candidates,” PM Modi said in his address. Such
Melas will continue to be  organised at the national and state levels in the coming months,
he  said. &quot;The Central government is working on providing ten lakh jobs, the  states and
Union territories are also getting associated with the  campaign. The number of government
jobs given to the youth will rise  significantly,” he said. “Your appointment will hugely
reinforce the  campaigns for last-mile delivery and saturation of coverage of  government
schemes,&quot; he told the new recruits. Modi credited the new  industrial policy of Gujarat for
creating job opportunities and praised  reforms like the abolition of interview process for
Class 3 and 4  government posts. “Our goal is to make a developed nation by 2047.
Next 25 years are very critical for the country. We need a lot of  development and you should
fulfil your duty to society and the country,”  he said. He was informed that in 2022 the Gujarat
government has almost  met its target of giving 35,000 government jobs in a year, the prime
minister said.

