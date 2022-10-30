Woman driving reverse dies after car plunges into Chenab

Bhaderwah, Oct 29 : A woman died and another was injured after a car they were travelling

in fell into the Chenab river near Pul Doda on Kishtwar-Batote road in Doda district of

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.Quoting reports, SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom said that the

accident took place after the driver lost control over the car when she was driving in the

reverse direction. “The car plunged into the Chenab river,” he told Greater Kashmir.

"Both the females were shifted to GMC Doda, where doctors declared one of them as

brought dead," SSP added.

Reports said that both occupants of the vehicle were thrown out of the car on a slope before

it crashed into Chenab river.

The deceased has been identified as Salma Bano (27), daughter of Sher Mohd, resident of

Shiva Doda. The injured, who is being treated at GMC Doda, has been identified as

Sumaira Begum (35), wife of Aijaz Ahmed.