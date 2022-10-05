Wipro asks employees to report to office at least three days a week

NL Corresspondent

Wipro on Tuesday asked its employees to be in office at least three days a week. It has informed its employees that offices will

be open for four days a week, starting October 10. In an e-mail to its employees, Wipro said: “Starting October 10, Wipro’s

office will be open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, & Fridays. We will not be open on Wednesdays.”

The company said in the e-mail, seen by Business Standard, that the move will “help us enjoy the camaraderie and team

spirit of connecting in person while maintaining hybrid work flexibility”.

“We encourage you to work from the office on at least 3 of these 4 days,” it stated.

The company, later in a statement, said: “Wipro has adopted a flexible, hybrid approach in our return to office policy.

“Beginning October 10, employees in leadership roles will return to work from offices in India, thrice a week.

“Our offices will be open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

“Our carefully deliberated back-to-office policy is meant to allow employees the flexibility of remote work while ensuring that

our teams can access experiences, as well as opportunities, and build meaningful relationships at work.”

Harpreet Saluja, president, Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), said that the e-mail was sent

abruptly.

“The company should have sent an e-mail a month back, giving ample time to employees to relocate.

“Also, consent and views of the employees should have been considered by the company,” he added.

Indian IT services players have been putting in place systems to encourage more and more employees to come back to

office.

TCS, last month, mandated its employees to return to office for three days a week.

Of course, teams will have to work with their team leaders, and the HR team on which three days best suit them.

An e-mail that went out to employees on Monday and Tuesday, which Business Standard has seen, said: “As part of our

return to office initiative, all TCSers are expected to work from office at least three days in a week.”

The e-mail also stated that a roster will be created for each employee after discussion with the employee and his/her team

leader or manager.

“Your respective managers will now roster you to work from the TCS office and you will receive the notification on the

same,” said the e-mail.

It also said adherence to rostering is mandatory.