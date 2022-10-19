Winter Fruits for glowing skin

SHAHNAZ HUSAIN

With the temperature dipping across the country, The women struggle to look for an array of lotions which could face the onslaught of the

winds, cold temperature, and harsh sun rays to help revive and rejuvenate tired, dull, dark and lacklustre skin.

But before you rush the market to buy costly beauty products to look smart take a flashback and check your daily diet. Remember

the famous quote, “You are what you eat”?

The winter seasonal fruits not only give you the right nutrition but can also do wonders for your skin.

vegetable markets now a days are flooded with a variety of seasonal fruits and these tasty delights are brimming with antioxidants,

vitamins and minerals which keep your body and skin well hydrated.

Regular intake of seasonal raw fruits and fruit juices boost water content in the body which keeps the body and skin well hydrated

even during the winter season

Nature is the best physician, giving us fruits that are needed by the body for different seasons. In winter, we get those fruits and

vegetables that are beneficial to the body in cold weather. For instance, Vitamin C helps to strengthen our immune system and protects

the body from colds and coughs. In winter, we get plenty of oranges and “mousambi” (sweet lime). Here are some beauty tips with

winter fruits:

APPLES

Apples have so many health benefits that it is said, “an apple a day keeps the doctor away.” It contains a wealth of nutrients, like

Vitamins C, B6, riboflavin, potassium, copper, manganese, and magnesium. It is also packed with phytonutrients and flavonoids. Apples

contain pectin, which is said to have a soothing effect on dry, sensitive skin. Apples are wonderful skin toners, helping to tighten the skin

and stimulate blood circulation to the skin surface. They also have anti-oxidant properties, helping to prevent oxidation damage and thus

delaying visible ageing signs on the skin. Apples also contain fruit acids, which have a powerful cleansing effect on the skin, removing

dead skin cells. This helps to brighten the skin and gradually clear away blemishes, like dark spots. Raw apple pulp or apple juice can

be applied on the skin daily and then washed off with plain water after 20 minutes. Grated apple can be added to face masks. Mix oats

with curd, honey and apple pulp or grated apple into a paste. Apply on the face and wash it off after 20 to 30 minutes. Apple cider

vinegar, which is obtained from apples, is an ideal treatment for dandruff and also adds shine to the hair. After shampoo, add two

tablespoons apple cider vinegar to a mug of water and use it as a last rinse. Yes……an apple a day also keeps beauty problems at bay!

LEMON

We all know that lemon is a rich source of Vitamin C, which is needed in winter. As a cosmetic ingredient, lemon can be used in

various ways, but avoid using it undiluted, as it can be harsh on the skin. However, on areas where the skin is thicker, like elbows and

knees, rub lemon halves and wash off with water. Over a period of time, it cleanses and lightens skin colour. Lemon can also be used

as a hand lotion. Mix it with rose water and rub it into the skin of the hands. For rough hands, rub granulated sugar and the juice of a

lemon together on the hands, till the sugar dissolves. Then rinse off with water. Done regularly, it will help to improve the skin texture.

Add lemon juice to “tea water” for a hair rinse, to make the hair silky and shiny. Boil used tea leaves in enough water and cool the liquid.

Add the juice of one lemon and use it as a last rinse. Lemon peels can be dried and powdered and used in face packs and scrubs.

ORANGES

Oranges may be used in hair packs. The rind of oranges are said to contribute to hair luster and nourishes the hair. It also reduces

oiliness. Keep orange peels and simmer them in water over a low fire. Cool and strain. Use the water to mix hair packs. For example, a

protein pack may be made using lentils and egg white. The lentils should be soaked in water overnight. Next morning, grind the lentils,

add egg and the orange-peel water, to mix into a pack for the hair. It cleanses, reduces oiliness and adds body and shine. Orange juice

can be used to rinse the hair after shampoo. It helps to restore the normal acid-alkaline balance and reduces oiliness. It is also rich in

Vitamin C. Makes the hair shiny and silky. After your shampoo, add the juice of 2 oranges to half a mug of water and use as a last rinse.

Leave on for 2 minutes and then rinse with plain water.

Neroli, which is orange flower oil, has been used in both skin and hair care. Neroli oil is used in aromatherapy due to its calming and

anti-stress benefits. It can be added to carrier oils (i.e. pressed oils like olive oil, almond oil, sesame seed oil etc) to make hair oils. It has

to be diluted and added in the correct proportion to the carrier oil. It is said to calm the mind and is useful in stress related hair problems,

like hair loss.

BANANA

Banana, one of the most popular fruits, packs quite a punch in terms of nutrition and health benefits. It is one of the richest sources of

potassium and also contains Vitamin C and B6. Bananas are beneficial for both skin and hair treatments. Its potassium content helps to

soften both dry hair and dry skin. Bananas can be made into a pulp and added to both face and hair packs. Bananas help hair that has

been damaged by repeated colouring and other chemical treatments. Bananas can be made into a pulp and applied on the hair like a

pack. Leave it on for 20 to 30 minutes and then wash it off. Egg yolk or curd may be added to mashed bananas and applied as a hair

pack. If the hair is very dry, add one teaspoon pure glycerin or honey to the banana pack. Almond oil may also be added to the banana

hair pack.

AVOCADO

Avocados are excellent for skin care, as they boost cell renewal. It contains Vitamin B and C, which help to build new cells and

strengthen the immune system. It also has Vitamin A and E, which keep the skin soft and smooth. In fact, Avocado juice or oil can be

very nourishing for the skin and hair. The protein and oil contents of avocado strengthen and nourish the hair. For home hair care, mash

the avocado, add honey and a little lemon juice. This can be applied on the hair as a pack. In fact, it can also be applied on the face.

Wash it off after half an hour.

POMEGRANATE (ANAAR)

It has excellent benefits for skin care, as it helps to moisturise the skin and is a powerful antioxidant. It helps to improve the skins

moisture retention ability too. It is said to boost the process of cell renewal and thus helps to delay the formation of ageing signs on the

skin. Used regularly on the face, it can remove tan, lighten skin colour and also brighten the skin.

The author is an international fame beauty expert and is called the herbal queen of India