The AIFF will take some more time to decide on whether this year’s I-League champions will directly qualify for next season of
Indian Super League as there are some “lacunae” in the “regulations” of the league on the matter.
According to the roadmap approved in 2019 with the involvement of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and agreed to by the
stakeholders, the I-League champion team of this season (2022-23) as well as that of next year (2023-24) was to get a direct slot in the
corresponding next season of top-tier ISL.
The promotion and relegation system was to kick in the ISL from 2024-25 season onwards.
All India Football Federation Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran said in a press conference in New Delhi on Friday that its legal
team is looking into the I-League regulations and will take a decision on the issue in a few days.
“We will come back once the regulations (of I-League on the issue) are finalised. Our legal team is working on it and in a few days’
time, we will be taking a call on the matter,” he said.
Asked what are the regulations he was referring to, Prabhakaran said, “Every competition has regulations. It is an exhaustive
document which provides all the obligations, responsibilities, governance, structure, financial obligations etc.
“That work we started after we get the broadcasters. There were also some technical aspects which were taking some time
(to resolve).”
Will this season’s I-League champs play in ISL next year?
