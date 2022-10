Why are Parties to Russia- Ukraine War Prolonging it?

MAJ GEN SB ASTHANA

BACKDROP

Russia-Ukraine War seems to be entering a deadly phase after seven months, witnessing significant twist in the form of Kremlin’s

declaring victory in hasty referendum in four regions of occupied territory to join Russia, poising itself for complete annexation of

occupied areas, having announced partial mobilization calling up 3,00,000 reservists for frontline duties.The recent successes of

Ukrainian counteroffensive, as the cumulative military aid over $60 billion poured into Ukraine from US led NATO, seems to have

emboldened Zelensky to talk of defeating Russia and getting back his entire territory. Angered NATO, left out of battle by nuclear

threat, calling out sham referendum, is looking to table new resolution against it, knowing fully well that it will be vetoed by Russia.

Why No Party to the war is thinking of conflict termination?

This prolonged war is making everyone in the world vulnerable to inflationary pressures, triggering an unprecedented energy crisis

and acute food shortages. In view of that, diplomacy and talks for conflict termination should have been the logical option long back,

but no party to the war seems to be thinking about it due to own strategic interest, wanting to make more gains before getting back to

negotiation table. All parties know that they can’t be outright winners in this war, but all are prolonging their agony to avoid being an

outright loser.

Russian Stakes

Russia is yet to achieve its strategic aim of liberating complete Donbass Region and remaining southern Ukraine to landlock it, to

join up with Transnistria. It has suffered heavy casualties and reverses in many regions like Kharkiv. It has received no worthwhile

military material support from anyone in the prolonged war; hence consolidating its gains, redeployment of troops in Russian friendly

areas by pulling back from unfriendly ones, along with regrouping and rejig in military hierarchy is a sensible option from military

perspective.

The awkward thinly veiled threat by President Putin to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, if Russian “territorial integrity” is

threatened has put NATO on notice as to how it would respond. The expected annexation post referendum complicates the nuclear

threat, as attack on annexed territory may invite nuclear response as per Russian nuclear policy.

Putin may not be encouraged with meek support from China, its ‘strategic partner with no limit’ seemingly responding within

careful limits, and comments like ‘Not an era of war’ from otherwise impartial India. Russia might end up with extension of direct land

border with NATO by over 1000 Km in terms of Finland joining it. It also continues to suffer standoff attacks from Ukraine’s recently

acquired long range capabilities including drones and clandestine raids of special forces and non-state actors like blasts in Crimea.

Russia is aware of its limitations in the areas of economic, diplomatic, information warfare, and political warfare. Russia’s much-criticised

partial mobilisation and call for reservists is comparable to Ukraine’s, which carried it out while under Martial Law, seven months ago and

was praised by Western media,highlighting information war against Russia.As a result, it will be prone to hold onto its existing territorial

gains and prolong the conflict into the winter, which could favor a new offensive to accomplish remaining military objectives to give itself a

stronger negotiating position to have the sanctions lifted.

Ukrainian Stakes

Having accepted so much of political, strategic and military investment of NATO in his country and tasted some success in his

counteroffensives, President Zelensky, posing to be fighting on behalf of US led NATO to weaken Russia, is not in a position to back

out from prolonging the war.

Ukraine cannot overlook the fact that it has lost 15% of its original land since being independent, is left with over 10 million

refugees who will need habitation on return, devastated towns, suffered considerable number of military and civilian casualties, and

its hyped democracy is struggling under martial law and referendum. While US-led NATO’s military assistance and arsenal can

increase its combat power to launch standoff attacks, regaining lost ground from the Russians will be very difficult because they will

use built-up areas for defending their gains in a manner similar to how Ukrainian troops did, more so under nuclear hangover.

NATO’s military support to pursue war will not bring Ukraine any closer to peace; nevertheless, it may result in long-term changes

to its territorial configuration, unending proxy war, and enhance long term Russian threat. President Zelensky is aware that the

western narrative and information war that portrays him as a hero and clear victor is unsustainable, yet he will prolong the conflict in

order to safeguard his political survival and continued aid.

NATO’s Stakes

NATO may be encouraged by successes of Ukrainian counter-offensives, and its own gains in non-kinetic, non-contact, undeclared

war against Russia in economic, information, diplomatic and political domains, but concerned that it can’t take Putin’s nuclear threat

lightly, because a tactical nuclear strike from cornered Russia is within the realms of possibility, if Russia declares newly acquired territory

as its integral part, post successful referendum and applies the policy of escalate to de-escalate.

The United States may benefit from sales of arms, energy, and post-conflict construction contracts in Ukraine, and it may justify

recent increases in aid in order to pursue its goal of weakening Russia in order to fend off potential rivals in Europe, but its biggest

strategic loss is bringing Russia, China, and Iran closer than ever before in a strategic partnership. It may be beginning of adoption of

alternate global/localised financial systems, undermining its grip on current global financial system.

NATO, encouraged by soft Russian response to the bid of Finland and Sweden to join NATO, is keen to add both with strong

militaries, to secure its northern flank for better collective security posture in the long run. It also makes sense in context of Sino-

Russian footprints in Arctic region and North Atlantic Ocean.

NATO will continue to urge Russia to end the conflict while supporting Ukraine in its proxy war until last Ukrainian

remains because holding negotiations when a sizable portion of the land is in Russian hands will be viewed as NATO’s

weakness. With millions of refugees mixed in with activated mercenaries and a longer border with belligerent Russia, which

will reorganise itself after learning from its mistakes, the war is undoubtedly not making Europe more peaceful. It has

signaled its willingness to sacrifice its energy and economic interests in order to achieve that goal. To effectively combat

unfriendly Russia in the long run, the EU will need to increase its defence spending while holding some sovereign decisions

hostage to the USA.

Way Ahead

Despite the narrative and rhetoric of the west, Ukraine may not recapture a sizable amount of territory, but standoff strikes, proxy

war, clandestine operations, and some ground operations to cause Russian fatalities will continue in the coming days, inviting an

equal or stronger Russian reaction.

In the Big powers’ contestation in Ukraine, the global need is that this war should end, but the negotiations are unlikely, because

Russia has not yet achieved its strategic objectives on the ground, which is essential to persuade NATO to lift sanctions. On the other

side, US led NATO doesn’t have any leverage to restrain Putin, so it finds weakening Russia by ongoing proxy war, without sharing any

burden of body bags, as the most convenient option. This is especially true when Zelensky is prepared to take this move because he

understands that without US support, he will lose his position of power.

In current phase of offensive, Russia seemed to have reached its culmination point before seizing center of gravity of Ukrainian forces,

a situation which is uncomfortable for any attacker in military campaign. The referendum and nuclear threat by Russia have pushed the

war into next phase, with NATO yet to work out its responses.

Courtesy: | Indiandefencereview.com