VMC launches admission-cum-scholarship test ‘VIQ’

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Vidyamandir Classes (VMC), India’s premiere institute for the preparation of JEE Main & JEE Advanced, NEET, Olympiads, NTSE, & Inspire (erstwhile

KVPY), launched its most awaited and biggest admission cum scholarship test of the year – Vidyamandir Intellect Quest (VIQ. VIQ is a national level online and offline test

(to be conducted on 6th and 13th November 2022) for students of Class V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, & XI. Students qualifying this test will stand the chance to secure scholarships

(up to 100%) and get admission in their preferred VMC offline / online program. “Keeping in line with its one-of-a-kind teaching methodology, comprehensive study material

and stellar results, VMC’s eagerly anticipated test VIQ is packed with five-point advantage. Be it, from lowest academic fee of the year to highest scholarship on admission,

from complimentary live online classes of up to 100 hours for the class student is currently studying in, to free practice tests and extensive e-material for current session,

VMC continues to push boundaries in the pursuit of excellence.” quoted Abhishek Sharma, Chief Business Officer, Vidyamandir Classes. This test is the best gateway for

students of class V to XI to get acquainted with their academic potential, scope of improvement, shortcomings, exam temperament & confidence.

“Equivalently, VIQ opens doors for JEE and NEET aspirants of accelerated success and meaningful accomplishment while also making them comprehend their

current potential and academic intellect based on the marks obtained. By and large, Vidyamandir Intellect Quest offers an unbounded opportunity for the IIT JEE &

NEET aspirants which will surely keep them one step ahead by preparing them to lead in a society driven by cutthroat competition,” said Brij Mohan, Co-Founder,

Vidyamandir Classes. So, do not waste time and rush to register for VIQ at www.vidyamandir.com