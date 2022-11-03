Vigilance Week Celebration ‘Bhrashtachaar Mukt Bharat’ Nukkad Natak played at Lawns of Civil Secretariat

Jammu Tawi, Nov 02: As part of observance of Vigilance

Awareness Week, 2022, Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta

today observed the Nukkad Natak organised by the General

Administrative Department (GAD) in collaboration with

Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR), on "

Bhrashtachar Mukt Bharat " at Civil Secretariat here.

Secretary, GAD, Dr. Piyush Singla; Secretary Mining, Amit

Sharma; other senior officers and officials were also present.

The Chief Secretary complimented the organizers for holding this

informative event which would help in sensitizing the participants.

He emphasized the need of organizing such events on relevant

topics to benefit the society at large.

Dr Mehta termed the medium very impactful and the messages

impressive. He held that the menace of corruption deserves to be

dealt with by all the means. He encouraged everybody to be

vigilant and help the government in its endeavour to weed out

this evil completely from the UT.

He maintained that more teeth had been given to the anti-

corruption bodies and effective laws had been put in place in the

last couple of years. He asked people to take advantage of the

same and be the conscious citizens of the nation.

While speaking on the occasion, Secretary, GAD highlighted the

significance of observing such events especially in the present

era. "Only a corruption free society can flourish economically,

politically and socially so such events gain added relevance", he

maintained.

Singhla informed that the week is being observed throughout the

UT at different levels ensuring that all segments are benefitted.