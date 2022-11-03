Vigilance Week Celebration ‘Bhrashtachaar Mukt Bharat’ Nukkad Natak played at Lawns of Civil Secretariat

Jammu Tawi, Nov 02: As part of observance of Vigilance
Awareness Week, 2022, Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta
today observed the Nukkad Natak organised by the General
Administrative Department (GAD) in collaboration with
Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR), on "
Bhrashtachar Mukt Bharat " at Civil Secretariat here.
Secretary, GAD, Dr. Piyush Singla; Secretary Mining, Amit
Sharma; other senior officers and officials were also present.
The Chief Secretary complimented the organizers for holding this
informative event which would help in sensitizing the participants.
He emphasized the need of organizing such events on relevant
topics to benefit the society at large.
Dr Mehta termed the medium very impactful and the messages
impressive. He held that the menace of corruption deserves to be
dealt with by all the means. He encouraged everybody to be
vigilant and help the government in its endeavour to weed out
this evil completely from the UT.
He maintained that more teeth had been given to the anti-
corruption bodies and effective laws had been put in place in the
last couple of years. He asked people to take advantage of the
same and be the conscious citizens of the nation.
While speaking on the occasion, Secretary, GAD highlighted the
significance of observing such events especially in the present
era. "Only a corruption free society can flourish economically,
politically and socially so such events gain added relevance", he
maintained.
Singhla informed that the week is being observed throughout the
UT at different levels ensuring that all segments are benefitted.