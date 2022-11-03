VC flags off JU team for Vice Chancellor Cup

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Nov 03: Vice Chancellor (VC), University of Jammu (JU), Prof Umesh Rai today flagged off the JU Cricket (non teaching staff) team for the 18th Vice

Chancellor (VC) Cup to be held at Choudhary Charan Singh Agricultural University Hisar in Haryana. The VC wished the team and the officials success in the

upcoming event. Earlier, Director Sports and Physical Education JU, Dr Daud Iqbal Baba appraised the VC about the sports event.

The team is led by ex-Ranji cricketer and coach with JU’s Department of Sports, Raj Kumar Bakshi. Mukesh Kumar and Dr Noor ul Asrar Beg accompanied the team as officials.

The Team: Raj Kumar Bakshi (Captain), Vishal Sudan, Abhinav Sharma, Balwant Singh, Aman Singh, Shami Kumar, Niranjan Charak, Rajesh Salhotra, Suheel Fazal, Mohd Amin,

Md Alyas, Shantul Raina, Avtar Sharma, Deepak Kumar, Mohit Sharma and Abdul Gafoor.

Also present were Prof Prakash Antahal (Dean Students Welfare), Dr Rakesh Chib (president, JUNTEU) and Pankaj Gupta (general secretary, JUNTEU).