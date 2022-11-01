V-Trans appoints Deepak Rathi as Group CFO

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: V-Trans (India) Ltd, an integrated single window logistics solution provider appoints Deepak Rathi as Group Chief Financial

Officer (CFO) of V-Trans (India) Ltd group w.e.f. October 13, 2022. Rathi possesses over two decades of experience as a finance

professional. Previously, he was associated with Greaves Cotton Ltd as Vice-President – Finance. In his earlier experience, he has worked

with companies like Future Group, Essel Group, Reliance Media World, and Garware Polyester among others companies. Rathi is

expected to drive strategic growth and set up processes and capital structures. The CFO’s appointment comes as part of the company’s

growth strategy that includes the Capital raising plans in the next 2-3 years. V-Trans India has a turnover of about Rs 1,200 crore. It is a six-

decade-old company and has three business verticals V-Trans, V-Xpress, and V-Logis. V-Trans India has 850 branches and over 3,000

professionals to provide logistics solutions. Commenting on his appointment as the Group Chief Financial Officer, Deepak Rathi said, “I am

delighted to be a part of the prestigious Company and aim to drive the Company’s financial vision with added zeal. We intend to tap the

financial market by working as a cohesive and collaborative team. As the company plans to scale up, my role is increasingly critical both in

capital raising for growth and management of risks.”